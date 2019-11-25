Appreciate OKC remembrances
For days now, the Tulsa World has printed a Day of Remembering those who lost their lives in the Oklahoma City bombing, those who survived and honoring those who came to help.
Every morning I bawl my eyes out.
I want to thank you for printing this. Although I do not think I could ever forget, I so appreciate seeing the names of those involved. Thank You.
Jo Tillery, Collinsville
Hollywood can’t be trusted
Michael Smith’s fan-boy review of “Uncovering the Truth,” made me chuckle (“Movie review: Solid cast sheds light on the truth in ‘The Report,’ ” Nov. 14).
Smith trusts the work product of corrupt entertainment moguls, dishonest celebrities and their influencers (a profession that gives itself awards for influencing the public).
Newspapers now print opinion articles as news. Why does Smith think his admiring review will convince readers a movie is anything but a slanted Hollywood script? Perhaps there are facts in this movie, but Hollywood’s truth can’t be trusted.
It’s interesting how Adam Driver is presently entertainment’s golden boy. He first got notice by starring in the revolting, soft porn HBO series “Girls.” Yes, it was award-winning. I never understood why.
Driver and actress Lena Dunham, its creator, were not attractive. He often sat listening, thick and mouth breathing, while she lolled about in her nakedness sharing supposedly new ideas about sex.
Is Driver a great actor? I don’t know. He doesn’t project an ounce of wit, sparkle, personality, charisma or intellect in the roles I’ve seen him portray.
Perhaps he has good connections, something entertainment thrives on.
Reporters used to report facts. Opinion writers used to present opinions. Facts and opinions shouldn’t mix, unless that is explained.
Welcome to my new truth: Journalists keep journals. Lots of people keep them. I admire the writing skill, but I don’t think much written is the truth.
Joan Minor, Bartlesville
TU doing right thing
The University of Tulsa faculty’s vote of no confidence in the administration is sad. I have served as a faculty member and/or as an administrator at six different universities and the no confidence vote is no surprise.
Faculty members at any institution are not happy unless they get everything they want, not need. Faculty members support what they teach and most believe they could do a better job than current administration.
The real issue is TU’s decision regarding decreasing emphasis for liberal arts programs and increasing emphasis in the sciences thus liberal arts faculty feeling personally threatened. However, the job market and salaries for liberal arts graduates are abysmal, and the job market for science graduates is booming.
Liberal arts colleges across the nation are closing, and you can verify this by Googling “recent college and university closings.” However, there are many new programs in the sciences because the graduates are getting jobs and paying off student debt.
I believe TU is doing the right thing with announced program changes and applaud President Gerard Clancy and Provost Janet Levit.
I hope the TU board of trustees and the Tulsa community will rally in support of the TU administration because they are doing a terrific job.
Les Walls, M.D., O.D., Tulsa