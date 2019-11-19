Railroading impeachment
This is strictly a political move. Rep. Adam Schiff said the Mueller investigation was going to bring down President Trump. When that didn’t happen, he has never taken those words back, and the national news media doesn’t hold his feet to the fire.
The other impeachment inquiries our country has had have gone through the Judiciary Committee with both sides giving questions. That would not work for people hell-bent on impeachment.
To railroad an agenda like this without a fair process is just wrong. Let everything be done with a fair process and let the results speak for themselves.
Those of us who stand behind Trump voted for him because we were tired of the corrupt ways things were done in Washington, and this is just more of the same.
The House right now is holding up funding to Ukraine because they won’t pass the defense bill, trade bills, immigration reform and anything else of meaning to most of us. They just hate our president.
Is that really taking care of our country’s interests?
I served in the U.S. Navy, came home from the Vietnam War and was treated like dirt.
I have a priority in national defense and realized after serving that I am not privy to the intelligence but am taught to respect and follow our leaders and pray for them.
David Jones, Broken Arrow
Blameless carbon dioxide
Browsing through some earth science websites I conclude that our planet will endure far into the future.
The lowest estimate noted was 1.59 billion years, and the longest time was 7.79 billion years. The caveats are destruction by a large asteroid striking the earth, a supernova in our galaxy or a nuclear holocaust.
Over the past 35 years, I have read and/or studied numerous climate science studies and reports. Words, such as apocalyptic, existential and catastrophic never appear in climate science literature.
These words are used by some misinformed journalists, politicians, university professors, the mainstream media and other climate alarmists.
The fact is that no scientific observation, test, laboratory experiment or physical evidence has proved carbon dioxide emissions or a CO2 increase in the greenhouse atmosphere causes any scientifically significant change in weather or climate.
The U.S. energy policy must be based on clear, proven and demonstrative scientific facts, not theories, opinion, junk science or consensus.
Dale Hartz, Tulsa
Trump for Trump’s sake
“Let’s elect a businessman to be president,” we said. “A businessman will know how to run the country more efficiently than a politician.”
We got our wish, but we should have been a bit more specific and asked for an honest businessman.
The president just got fined $2 million for using his acclaimed charity like a slush fund to pay for his campaign and business interests (“President fined $2 million to settle charity suit,” Nov. 8).
We shouldn’t confuse this $2 million with the $25 million he was fined for swindling students in his “university.”
We should have been forewarned when stories circulated about how he stiffed suppliers in his hotel business. Now he has full rein to swindle us.
When President Trump spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago, the taxpayers pay $546 a night for each staffer staying there and $1,000 for a night’s drinking by White House aides at the bar. He even charges the Secret Service for using the golf carts.
Visitors who want to gain favor with the president spend their money at the Trump hotels. T-Mobile stayed there while waiting for approval on a merger to the tune of nearly $200,000. Foreign officials spend freely there while courting Trump for favors.
Did we neglect to tell the president he was supposed to bring prosperity to the country and not just to the Trump organization?
Sonia Sniderman, Tulsa