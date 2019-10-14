Rescue the country
If the Mueller report was not sufficiently illuminating and incriminating, we now have additional accumulating evidence documenting that the president and his numerous minions are operating our government as if it were a slumlord real estate holding company with mafia connections.
This administration has diminished and damaged our alliances with other countries that believe in truth, freedom and democracy.
Incredibly, our esteemed Republican representatives and senators think this is perfectly fine, while the president denigrates and disparages the personnel and institutions working to maintain our security and form of government.
This modus operandi has encouraged and brightened the outlook of numerous oppressive and dangerous dictatorial regimes that have no tolerance for democracy or individual freedom.
Behind a façade of politeness and feigned respect, these dictators are all merrily humming their own versions of “El Deguello” when contemplating those of us who live in what is known as the free world.
U.S. citizens must go to the polls and rescue our country and its integrity if Congress cannot summon the courage to do so.
Tom Payne, Tulsa
Student athlete pay problems
I love to watch and attend a number of sports. However, I particularly love amateur sports under the NCAA umbrella.
I believe a pay-to-play system will be a disaster unless any monies received by student athletes are not available to the individuals until the student athletes receive diplomas from the universities they are attending.
The money should be put in a trust or escrow account for the individual. No monies received should be tied in any way to the university the individual attends.
I also see a number of lawsuits being filed if pay-to-play isn’t available to all student athletes in all sports.
Michael Peyton, Tulsa
Impeachment legal
Regarding the story “Lankford predicts House will impeach” (Oct. 5), of course the impeachment process is “political,” says Sen. James Lankford.
And it is legal, ethical, moral and appropriate.
President Trump has proven himself to be a liar, egotist, racist, cruel, ignoramus, woman-grabber, manipulator, danger to our country and corrupt to the core, among other things.
He doesn’t represent my wife or me in any way.
He needs to be out of office as soon as possible along with his enablers, who allow him to get away with misrepresenting American values.
I call upon Lankford to do his duty and not betray his oath to uphold the Constitution.
For the record, I am a registered independent voter.
Ronald Palma, Tulsa
Trump causing damage
Our country is now at the brink of impeachment.
This is an extreme circumstance; all of us who are patriotic need to give long and serious thought to that possibility.
President Trump has exhibited numerous acts, each of which is impeachable under our Constitution.
In accepting help from Moscow to be elected, he ignored our laws, stonewalled Congress, constantly committed obstructions of justice, conspired with the Russians for political help, enriched himself and family at our expense and unbelievably flaunted action to undermine our nation’s security.
This led to the firing of James Comey to prevent an investigation of Trump’s affiliation with the Russians: a firing Trump bragged of to the Russians, saying it took a great deal of pressure of the pending investigation off him.
All these impeachable offenses came from the firing of Comey, which caused a bit of commotion. But Congress, controlled by Republicans, did nothing.
That inaction opened a door that Trump took advantage of. He knew he could commit whatever act he wanted without consequences.
Now Trump has invited more than one foreign government to interfere in our election process. The other offenses seem forgotten.
This is a direct and unacceptable affront to our Constitution that cannot be forgiven.
If he remains in office, there is no telling what else he will do.
We cannot keep Trump in office. This means both Democrats and Republicans must agree.
Republicans are stonewalling. This is unacceptable if our nation as a democracy is to survive.
Wilfred Sanditen, Tulsa