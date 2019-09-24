Insure all firearms
An editorial recently admonished Tulsa’s Mayor Bynum for not taking a position on the open carry repeal petition (“Mayor G.T. Bynum won’t say what he thinks about a petition to stop untrained open carry in Oklahoma … and that’s disappointing,” Sept. 1).
Bynum should, in this regard, seriously consider a proposal that would ameliorate almost all the problems associated with irresponsible firearm usage.
Require that all firearms must be subject to the same types of liability insurance as motor vehicles; both the firearm buyer and seller must be required to have such insurance.
If every firearm ownership and possession was required to have proof of insurance coverage (by both the seller and purchaser) followed by background checks; a certificate of firearm use competence; secure storage for all firearms; and a ballistic test to accompany each transaction, those would become facts of life.
Everyone would be allowed to buy firearms if they can afford the insurance. And the National Rifle Association could own its own insurance company. It could provide affordable insurance to those otherwise uninsurable.
If every owner (or possessor) of a firearm faced bankruptcy (plus spending significant time in prison) because their uninsured firearm was brought to the attention of the authorities, our current firearm policy (insanity) would quickly become a nightmare of the past.
As the RICO laws were successfully employed to castrate the KKK as a menace to society, compulsory firearm liability insurance could likewise neuter our current irresponsible firearm laws.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
Taking from poor
In reference to “State general revenue hits target in August despite gross production tax slide” (Sept. 11), income tax receipts for August were $180 million-plus.
Of this, over $178 million was paid by individuals while corporations paid $1.7 million. Sales taxes totaled $167 million, and gross oil and gas revenue was $15 million-plus.
Alcohol, tobacco, fuel, cigarette and use taxes made up $13.7 million.
It doesn’t take much to see who pays the bulk of the income to the state. It also doesn’t take much reading to find that education and health care, among other vital services, have been drastically underfunded for many years.
It wouldn’t be too difficult to solve our funding worries while at the same time being a lot fairer to the lower- and middle-income people of the state.
If we would raise the minimum under which no state income tax is assessed, raise the income tax on incomes over a certain amount, such as $80,000 or $100,000 per year to 6.5% or 7%; raise the production tax on all oil and gas to 7% or 8%; and exempt all food purchases from sales tax, the burden would be much fairer and the gross revenues would more likely remain relatively stable.
George Welliver, Tulsa
Misleading headline
A headline on Aug. 30 in the Tulsa World announced “New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge study.” The headline and the first portion of the Associated Press account below it are misleading.
The study in question was conducted by Andrea Ganna and others and was described in the Aug. 30 online version of Science Magazine.
In its report of the study, the BBC stated that the study concluded there is no single “gay gene.” The BBC report said that genetic factors accounted for, at most, 25% of same-sex behavior.
In a companion report on the study in the same issue of Science Magazine, it is stated that “genetic variation accounts for a small fraction of same-sex sexual behavior.” That same report also states that “because the Ganna study found that the genetic loci they isolated predict less than 1% of same-sex behavior of individuals, using these results for prediction …is wholly and unreservedly impossible.”
The advocacy group GLAAD acknowledged that the Ganna study confirmed that there is “no conclusive degree to which nature or nurture influenced how a gay or lesbian person behaves.”
As one of the researchers in the Ganna study stated in the BBC report, “A genetic test for if you’re going to have a same-sex relationship is not going to work.”
Tim Sullivan, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Associated Press story states in the first paragraph that the study found new evidence about a possible genetic contribution to same-sex behavior, but it also “echoes research that says that there are no specific genes that make people gay.” It also included comments from researchers outside the study to show varied reactions.