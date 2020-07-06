Stitt does Trump’s bidding
I have not heard anything about Gov. Kevin Stitt’s $2 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine since April. President Donald Trump promoted the drug.
Since the drug has been deemed inappropriate to use in the treatment of COVID-19, what are Stitt’s plans to deal with all those pills? Will he keep them in the stockpile just in case we have an outbreak of malaria?
This was money we should have spent on protective equipment or unemployment benefits for our affected citizens, some of whom have still not seen a dime of help since the outbreak.
Stitt invited the president to come to our city for a Trump rally (a boondoggle) when we had already closed our venues under the guidance from our public health officials. Those health officials were waiting on the statistics to tell us when it was safe to reopen.
We have to wonder whether Stitt has the better interests of the citizens of Oklahoma or his own political interests in mind when he follows Trump’s unsafe and politically motivated tactics.
Time will tell how many Oklahoma citizens will get sick and/or die as a result of the rally and whether the Trump campaign ever pays the BOK Center for the rally.
When Trump says jump, Stitt says how high.
Robert Plumlee, Tulsa
Another political ad message
What is Sen. Jim Inhofe attempting to convey in his latest political ad featuring a large stone outcropping being inundated by oceanic swells?
Global warming will generate a catastrophic rise in sea levels? No, he does not believe in man-made global warming or the ensuing ramifications.
Could the message be someone is all wet and as dense as a rock?
Tom Payne, Tulsa
Help landlords
With the recent calls to halt evictions of those who are unable to pay their rent, the city should also give landlords a holiday from paying taxes on these properties.
Also, a holiday from paying their insurance, city and other utilities, upkeep and maintenance and mortgages.
We owned rental houses for a while and know others who currently have mom-and-pop rental businesses. I sympathize with those who are currently caught in a difficult financial situation through no fault of their own.
But if we want affordable, well-kept places for people to live in, then we must allow owners to maintain their properties, pay their expenses and stay in business.
Ed Seiders, Tulsa
Support protesters
It is time for the Republicans and evangelical Christians to stop defending President Donald Trump.
The more they defend him, the worse he gets. He is so self-centered, it is sickening to observe.
And the Republican Party is so corrupt. It doesn’t care that Trump has divided our country. It just wants control.
I guess Republican leaders think the only way to do that is to let Trump rule the country. He may be the first dictator of America, unless the Democrats can cast enough votes to overrule that.
Please support the peaceful protesters. They are the backbone of this country.
Margaret Harrison,
Henryetta
Paean to peace
What a beautiful editorial column from John Jenkins (“To my white allies against racism and social injustice ... thank you,” June 2).
Thank you for publishing that paean to peace!
It brings to mind 2 Kings 6:15-17 (King James version): “And when the servant of the man of God was risen early, and gone forth, behold, a host compassed the city both with horses and chariots. And his servant said unto him, Alas, my master! how shall we do?
“And he answered, Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.
“And Elisha prayed, and said, Lord, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the Lord opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.”
Carl Stephani,
Tulsa