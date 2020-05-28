Bixby senior Charles Scotto checks his phone while sitting in the back of his truck during a graduation parade for Bixby High School seniors on May 7. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Teachers remarkable in crisis
Teachers are making our children’s world greater moment by moment.
They went above and beyond for their students during this global crisis. In a very short period of time, they built an incredible distance learning system to bond with the kids.
They created an inviting and exciting environment for our kids, wading far beyond letters and numbers.
They were providing an amazing experience: the gift of being known.
They took the time to listen to their stories about building cool forts, family pets, fantastic tooth fairy visits, fun science projects and so much more during hectic Zoom calls.
They made a huge difference in how our little ones can greet each obstacle and face each day of this pandemic.
The system just required a few steps, but they ran a full marathon, spreading hope and nurturing dreams. Thanks, teachers!
Juan Miret, Tulsa
OSSAA board failed Oklahoma
I want to offer the following opinion in regards to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Board of Directors’ decision to return athletics and activities to “normal” procedures immediately (“OSSAA board of directors rejects proposed COVID-19 guidelines; high school sports summer activities can return as normal,” May 22).
I served as an elected member on this board while a principal at the 6-A Sapulpa High School prior to a stint at Tulsa East Central High. I served 14 years as head of school at Metro Christian Academy. I also participated in athletics in high school and at college for four years as a Division 1 athlete.
My perspective is unique and weighty.
The executive board’s decision not to take Director David Jackson and his staff’s recommendation for a phased-in approach for returning to activities is astonishing and illogical. It is an embarrassment.
When I became certified as a superintendent in Oklahoma, one of the last items in preparation for testing was the “in-box” test. You were given 10 things to prioritize.
A safety issue was always in the 10 and was to be placed first by the applicant.
Failure to do this was a failure on the test.
The seven members of the OSSAA board who overruled the other six have failed Oklahoma schools, educators, children and parents. They have misunderstood their first responsibility to Oklahoma education.
The seven educators on the board who carried this decision should humble themselves and admit they made a mistake.
If not, they should immediately resign from the board that governs activities in the state of Oklahoma.
Tim Cameron, Tulsa
Think of veterans
While assisting my wife at the markers of relatives at the Okmulgee cemetery last week, we spoke to two older gentlemen who were doing the same for their brother, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.
I mentioned that my U.S. Army experience was in Germany from 1961 to 1963. Those gentlemen stood up straight and looked me in the eye and said, “Thank you for serving.”
That was the first time anyone had said those four words to me. It was a moment I shall not forget.
My U.S. Army duty was during the Cuban missile crisis. Tense times for all of us.
Now many of our citizens are flocking together in defiance of social distancing guidelines. Some say they just want to have fun.
Can’t argue with that, but how about the rest of us?
Has Memorial Day become obsolete in its true meaning? Is this the new normal?
Bart Younger, Tulsa
Start public works projects
The pandemic will not only take lives but will eliminate many jobs permanently.
Even if not permanently eliminated, many jobs in the retail, restaurant, leisure, entertainment, energy and transportation will take many months to years to return.
Unemployment benefits, though important now, will not be sufficient to help the millions not be able to return to their jobs.
One way those people could be put back to work would be to implement a massive infrastructure package. Not only would it create jobs but would help position America to be more competitive in the future.
We have neglected our infrastructure for too long. The nation’s public infrastructure consisting of bridges, waterways, airports, railroads, drinking-water systems and wastewater systems needs maintenance and repairs.
There is a great need to bring broadband to rural America. There are projects included in the Green New Deal that could be implemented.
If there was ever a time to invest in our infrastructure, it is now. People will learn new skills and put America in a better position for future growth.
We have never had a period where government borrowing has been so cheap. The time is now. Let’s put people to work.
Morgan Bell, Broken Arrow
Require masks to vote
I am a poll worker in Tulsa County and will be staffing a precinct on June 30.
I vote absentee and getting my ballot notarized is always an extra effort to ensure my vote counts.
If Oklahoma wishes to make it difficult to vote absentee by requiring notarization, the governor should require everyone entering a voting place to wear a mask.
I will be at my precinct place to ensure all who want to vote in person can.
I ask the people who come to vote to respect my efforts by protecting me from this virus. Please wear a mask.
Tom Dial, Tulsa
Congrats to graduates
All the recent graduates are to be congratulated for completing their studies and then putting together parties to celebrate.
May the world be yours.
Arlan Nuss, Tulsa
Thank senior-living facilities staff
In this unprecedented age of coronavirus and the closing of our society, I would like to recognize the tireless, selfless work that is being performed in Oklahoma senior living facilities.
As the founding chair of the Assisted Living Association in Oklahoma, we helped create a unique residential option to seniors over 25 years ago.
What I witnessed then and now is a love of residents that enhances their daily lives.
This industry is a 24-hour, 365-day reality. With this lockdown, one can only imagine how stressful the daily operation is for staff and residents alike.
I know of administrators who have had two or three days off in the past three months, working 10-12 hour days.
I also know of staff members who have put their personal lives on hold to care for our most vulnerable citizens who reside in communities at this difficult time.
This is happening in retirement, assisted living and nursing homes across the state. What dedication and love of their residents!
Providers tell me now, more than ever, the love and care for the residents is unprecedented. They should be commended for their heroic efforts and keeping residents safe and well cared for.
If you know of someone who works with seniors in Oklahoma communities, thank them for all they are doing. It would be well appreciated.
Truly, they are heroes in the world of front-line workers.
Diane Hambric, Tulsa
End Tulsa immigration program
In the May 11 Tulsa World Virtual Town Hall, Sheriff Vic Regalado bragged about his successes but failed to mention the two glaring ways his actions are negatively impacting Tulsans.
First, Regalado continues to spread inaccurate information about the impact of the 287(g) contract on Tulsa.
He claims 287(g) only targets those in Tulsa County who commit serious criminal offenses. The reality is that it is impossible for the 287(g) contract to only target serious criminal offenders.
Why?
Simply put, the sheriff does not make immigration policy and thus cannot dictate who Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials choose to place in removal proceedings.
Secondly, one of the remnants of Oklahoma House Bill 1804 requires law enforcement report noncitizens to ICE if they are charged with a DUI or a felony.
Thus, the only difference between Oklahoma state law and 287(g) is that 287(g) requires the reporting of all Tulsans charged with something less than a DUI or a felony.
The second way in which he’s failing his constituents is in regards to the ICE “housing” contract.
Regalado is right to consider pulling out of the ICE housing contract, but he is missing the most important reason why he should — the safety of all those in Tulsa County.
If overpopulation is resulting in dire consequences for our inmate population, it stands to reason the sheriff should immediately stop participating in the housing contract to allow bed space to be used by those who actually live in Tulsa County.
Robin Sherman, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Robin Sherman is an immigration attorney and clinical instructor with the University of Tulsa Legal Clinic. On Tuesday, the Tulsa County commissioners voted 2-1 to approve renewing the 287(g) program at the urging of Sheriff Vic Regalado. County Commissioner Karen Keith voted against it.