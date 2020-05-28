Ignore unproven treatments
The president’s use of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis for COVID-19 is akin to Michael Jackson’s use of propofol as a sleep aid.
To use and/or promote the efficacy of a medicine for which it is not approved is called abuse. To do so is cavalier, irresponsible and potentially dangerous.
I would suggest that anyone, including the president, looking for an added line of defense against COVID-19 set aside his vanity and simply wear a mask while in public.
Millions of us have proven the side effects of this are negligible.
J. Steven Scott, Tulsa
This is not a pandemic
Calling COVID-19 a “pandemic” is fear-mongering propaganda to advance a number of agendas.
These include: mandatory, indemnified, fast-tracked (translation: unsafe) vaccines; pharmaceutical profiteering; unconstitutional government power-grabs; various types of mass population control; and election meddling.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of “pandemic” includes “affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.”
COVID-19 has affected significantly less than 0.01% of the population (even by exaggerated statistics), therefore, by definition, COVID-19 is not a pandemic.
Be not deceived!
V.M. Pendleton, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The World Health Organization defines a “pandemic” as a “worldwide spread of a new disease,” according to a 2010 fact sheet. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states a pandemic “refers to an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.”
Churches care for soul
To be human means to be a person with a soul and body. Taking care of soul and body is truly a balancing act.
Rightly so, these past few months we have been particularly concerned with bodily health, but lately we have also seen a rise in depression, fear, abuse and joblessness beginning to take a toll on the spiritual well being.
It seems at times that our concern for the body has become excessive and to the detriment of the soul.
In caring for the body, let us not forget the soul. As a concerned citizen and Christian, I applaud the administration’s declaration deeming houses of worship “essential” and releasing guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for the safe reopening of churches.
May we, in the coming months, seek hope and spiritual healing as well as health.
Alessandro Calderoni, Muskogee
Protecting others
A May 23 letter was well thought out and beautifully written (“Price of freedom means sacrificing for the common good”).
The writer expressed what so many of us elders and vulnerable generation feel about the lack of sacrifice of the general public during this time of opening the country.
If you feel that you have a constitutional right to not wear a mask because it is an inconvenience or a little uncomfortable or you feel so many people have to die anyway before this is over, please consider the person you infect will probably be someone you love or a dear friend.
Are you ready to let that happen? I am not.
As a U.S. citizen, I consider it my responsibility to not only protect myself but as many fellow citizens as I can. Thank you to the letter writer.
I miss my children, grandchildren and my dear friends. I count the letter writer now as a friend too.
Thanks to all who do respect and protect others.
Ione McDonnell, Tulsa