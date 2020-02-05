Truth in labeling
Consumers deserve properly labeled food products.
That is the entire intent behind my House Bill 2994, which would amend the Oklahoma Milk and Milk Products Act to define grade A milk and milk products to mean only that which comes from a cow, a goat or other hooved animal.
The act would prohibit the labeling of a food product as milk unless it comes from such an animal and would require the state Board of Agriculture to enforce such labeling on products sold commercially in the state.
I did this on behalf of state and national dairy farmers who are taking huge losses in the rise of plant-based products that use the milk moniker.
I do not wish to ban any beverages promoted as an alternative to milk, nor do I want to see such products removed from any Oklahoma grocery store shelf. I simply want truth in labeling. If a product is labeled milk and is to be commercially sold, it needs to come from a hooved animal.
Similar legislation has passed in Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas. Wisconsin has introduced a similar bill.
This is an issue worth fighting for, particularly being a lawmaker from a rural area where farming and agriculture is a significant part of our economy and way of life.
Jim Grego, Wilburton
Editor’s note: Rep. Jim Grego represents House District 17.
Fix legislative mistake
It is inevitable that legislators sometimes make mistakes when working with the best of intentions. This was the case with House Bill 1847, considered in 2015.
The intent was to ensure that young children were properly secured in the back seats of cars based upon height and weight rather than simply age. When doing this, the law requiring children under 13 be properly restrained was lowered to under the age of 8 years old.
This makes Oklahoma the only state with an age limit that low for ensuring children are buckled safely in a car.
Several lawmakers have filed corrections to this omission.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, filed a bill last session that helped start the momentum.
Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, submitted House Bill 2791 this session, which would take the age back to what it was before and improve the law by increasing to age 17 to ensure that all ages be properly buckled in when a vehicle is moving.
This bill is scheduled to be considered in the House Public Safety Committee on Thursday. The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy joins fellow members of the All Kids Buckled Up Coalition in calling for lawmakers to pass this bill into law.
Thank you to the many policymakers who have taken on this issue over the past two years. Please contact your state senator and representative and ask them to vote “yes” on this legislation.
Joe Dorman, Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: Joe Dorman is the CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.