Hern making U.S. better
A recent letter claims that U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern “hasn’t done one thing to move our country forward” (“Kevin Hern not doing anything in D.C. to help the country,” Dec. 15).
This couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Hern is one of only seven freshman Republicans to have a bill pass the House this year. The SCORE for Small Business Act funds a mentorship program for small business owners and first-time entrepreneurs.
He introduced the GROWTH Act — Generating Real Opportunities for Workforce Training and Hiring. This act connects technical education graduates with careers that help fill the workforce shortage in those career paths.
Hern’s Pro-Growth Budgeting Act will require Congress to evaluate legislation by its economic impact and not just its cost, ensuring that our tax dollars are being spent on things that grow our economy.
Because of his success, people are quick to forget that Hern started with absolutely nothing. He worked his way out of poverty and did whatever it took to pull himself out of the life he was born into. He has worked harder and longer than most people.
Hern’s time in Congress has been focused on helping small-business owners. These relationships, coupled with his dedication, make technical education paths and careers more accessible ensuring more people can find the same American Dream he did.
Kevin Hern isn’t your standard politician. He’s living up to everything he promised and more, and our country will be better off because of it.
Charlotte Guest,
Broken Arrow
State bad with money
I kinda liked Gov. Kevin Stitt when he first came into office, but it didn’t take long for him to look around and, like any good politician, began to salivate over a pot of money controlled by the Indian tribes.
So, like any good politician, he began to try to figure out how to include that pot of Indian money into the state of Oklahoma’s pot of money.
The state is so efficient in its use of all the money already coming into its money pot! Never mind how the tribes were efficiently taking care of their people.
We know that if the state changed the percentages received from the tribal compacts that the state would handle the new money with the same efficiency as the present distribution.
Jack D. Potter, Tulsa
Lay off tribes
Gov. Kevin Stitt should abandon his demand that Oklahoma tribes agree with his surreal claim that the government-to-government pact has a secret, unwritten clause declaring it auto-destructs at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31.
Thirty-plus years ago when the Muscogee (Creek) Nation first opened Creek Nation Bingo on a sliver of its reservation that had escaped allotment, the lucrative enterprise allowed the tribe to expand immediately and improve cash-strapped services for tribal members.
This was good news to everyone except the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Tulsa County district attorney, who demanded a cut of the action under threat of padlocking the bingo hall and confiscating the equipment. Sound familiar?
Rather than submit to this extortion, the Creeks sued for an injunction preventing the state from such action.
The state responded, literally, that the Creek Nation had automatically ceased to exist in 1905, and that the group headquartered in Okmulgee was a “Creek Nation social club” without any special rights. Our state stuck with this outrageous and offensive lie all the way to the threshold of the U.S. Supreme Court.
As the River Spirit Casino and Resort exemplifies, the Creeks prevailed at every level.
Shame on Stitt for once again threatening to destroy the businesses that have allowed the tribes to generate wealth sufficient to better serve the needs of their members and building a diversified economic base strong enough to ensure their special heritage for future generations.
Enough already! Lay off the tribes.
John David Echols, Tulsa
Insulted by cartoon caption
I stopped writing letters to the editor some time ago as I am engaged in a lot of volunteer and charity work in Tulsa, and I did not want to offend anyone working in or supportive of those organizations.
However, when I read the Dec. 16 Opinion page, I discovered I am apparently a racist.
After all, I am a Republican and according to the winning cartoon caption, Republicans want a “nudge, nudge, wink, wink” white Christmas. It would be hard not to believe the implication is that Republicans are all racists.
Never mind that there are Republicans from all races.
However, since I am apparently a racist, I guess I should stop seeing my friends of color, quit working with people of color in my volunteer and charity work and stop supporting organizations financially that benefit people of color.
Perhaps I should also sew a red “R” on my clothing so that people will know to stay away from me.
Of course, I will not do any of the things above. To be clear, I believe everyone has a right to express an opinion, and I absolutely support that.
My real concern is that the epithet “racist” is being thrown around in every disagreement between conservatives and liberals and tagged to Republicans in general.
Just a thought, while Republican is not a race, isn’t the above action similar to racism?
Bill Griggs, Tulsa
Follow the money
Editorial Editor Wayne Greene points out that the sum of money going to the state of Oklahoma from the tribal gaming operations is relatively insignificant and that it isn’t clear why Gov. Kevin Stitt is pursuing the issue (“Some context for the governor’s political gamble with the tribes,” Dec. 13).
Things come into sharper focus when we consider Stitt’s intent to give outside gaming organizations access to the tribal operations. We should follow the money.
Tribal gaming is a lucrative operation observed by the greedy eyes of outside interests.
As usual, as soon as the tribes prosper, then avaricious forces start to look for ways to alienate the tribes from their wealth, for which there is a long and dismal history marked by foreign settlement of Indian Territory, the Dawes Act of 1887, statehood, the Osage Indian murders in the 1920s and, more recently, people looking for even the most tenuous genetic links to tribal ancestry for personal gain.
Tribal leaders should combine and do their utmost to retain sovereign control of their resources to prevent what amounts to theft.
Historically, tribal relations with the federal and state governments are marked by federal and state perfidy.
Andrew Shead, Tulsa
TPD chief process derailed
Regarding the selection of a Tulsa police chief, the process is already in place.
In 1957, the Police Department was so corrupt that the people voted to establish a civil service commission and place TPD and its selection process under its auspices.
This was meant to abolish the old spoils system. Under the old system, the mayor could bring in his own police chief or simply remove a sitting chief in favor of a stooly.
Since 1957, it has never been meant for the mayor to be the sole authority in selecting a police chief.
The first time this happened, the citizens and Police Department should have challenged it and caused it to be decided by a vote of the people.
We, the citizens and Police Department, have allowed this system to revert back to the old spoils system. This is not only scary but dangerous.
Politics have no place in the selection of a police chief.
The mayor, by city charter and civil service rule, must consider the top three internal applicants first. If the top applicant isn’t chosen, then the No. 4 is placed in contention until all applicants are considered.
After a specific number is bypassed, the mayor must show cause why he doesn’t select an applicant.
I encourage the deputy chiefs and all eligible majors to take the chief test and assure that their rights are protected. You have earned the right.
The Fraternal Order of Police and the Civil Service Commission need to perform their duties.
Bobby Lee Busby, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Bobby Lee Busby was a 43-year law enforcement professional, retiring as a Tulsa Police deputy chief.
Tribes need to negotiate
The Oklahoma Indian tribes are claiming the exclusivity rights for gambling in our state is one of perpetuity.
The inclination of the tribes has been to hang on to what they’ve got and basically refuse to negotiate.
The tribes want the extension granted prior to negotiating exclusivity fees. This way the tribes would have all the leverage and could stonewall the entire process.
The amount of fees avoided enables such self-serving advertising as has been seen frequently on television by the Chickasaw Nation showing the virtues of its members.
Imagine members of the Oklahoma Legislature using gross production taxes for commercials. Sure, the tribes have assisted communities where they have casinos but by utilizing the excess created by noncompetitive fees.
The tribes’ ulterior motives are obvious. It is time for the tribes to recognize their fiscal obligations and negotiate new exclusivity fees. It is the right thing to do.
Bart Younger, Tulsa
Democracy in peril
Before being sentenced to three years in prison, former attorney and “fixer” to candidate Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, confessed to the judge he’d “lost his moral compass” in acting the way he did. He was unwittingly speaking on behalf of the Republican Party.
Never before has a political party sullied itself more than the party of Lincoln with its unfailing support of Trump. It has persistently aligned itself with and continues to support the separation of infants from refugee mothers. It has backed a leader who kowtows to and fawns over brutal dictators. It is complicit with a habitual, proven liar, using his lying skills to vilify anyone who disagrees with him. It is blind to an unfaithful husband and unabashed womanizer and now an alleged unindicted, co-conspirator in a federal crime.
Republicans champion Trump using the argument, “He has faults but he’s doing a good job.” Certainly, he does, but, no, he isn’t. By what criterion could anyone judge Trump a good leader other than citing his single distinction of creating ever more divisiveness?
America is not getting greater. Democracy is in peril when the political party in power abandons its moral compass and adopts nefarious means to gain ideological ends.
This has been the Republican strategy and it has provided short-term successes. But voters and history will long remember the party’s abdication of its solemn duty to maintain and preserve moral governance.
Hopefully, the midterm election results mark the beginning of a new era of common decency.
Charlie Cantrell Tulsa