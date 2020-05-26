Emerging stronger
This is not the way it is supposed to be at all. Tears have already been shed, and there will be more to come.
You should have attended your senior prom, finished your final sports season, acted in your last theater production, been celebrated at awards ceremonies, walked across the stage for your diploma and celebrated graduation with your classmates.
This pandemic has stolen all these joys from you.
I have had the pleasure of being involved with you, this class of 2020, at many events and have watched you grow.
This I know for sure: You will emerge from this historic moment to make the world a better place. You will help right wrongs and move us forward. You will shape our future and be part of making history.
I cannot wait to see what you will do. You cannot be stopped and you will succeed.
Watch out world, the class of 2020 is getting ready to soar.
Brooke Schwartz, Edison Preparatory High School mother to senior Ben Schwartz
Make a better future
The class of 2020 came into this world around 9/11 and graduate during a worldwide pandemic.
Your life will be marked by great events. Make some great events for the better for your generation.
This world needs your courage, your strength, your new ideas and big hearts. You are the future.
Love our planet, love your neighbors and fight to build the world you want.
Nikki Carpenter,
Epic Charter Schools mother of senior Andy Halgren
‘Unforgettable’ class
“Unforgettable is what you are” are famous words sung by Nat King Cole in 1952.
While those words resonate with many love-struck souls in the years since, they are also the words that will stick with you, the class of 2020.
From lost seasons, to lost proms; from lost first kisses to lost final goodbyes, these are just some of the things that make you truly “unforgettable.”
However, as greater challenges lie ahead, these images will not define you.
The future states that you will fix what is broken and bring calm back to the world. You will be a voice of reason and a steady hand in the face of adversity.
You will triumph over everything that we, your parents, screwed up. You will be dubbed the second greatest generation, and Tom Brokaw would be proud.
How? You know already because I have heard you.
You will cast out social media by shaking hands and communicating to listen, not be heard. Those same hands will help people up no matter what god they worship, who they love or what aisle they stand in.
You will create a place where evil has no chance to thrive. You will shine so bright that other countries will no longer laugh in this direction but ask to be a part of your greatness.
You will because you see what has happened.
By doing this, you will again be considered “unforgettable,” and that’s how you’ll stay for generations to come.
James Douthat,
Union High School English Language Arts teacher
Graduation is only the start
To the class of 2020, congratulations, you did it.
In the midst of a global pandemic, you’ve completed your educational journeys and now I’m sure you’re wondering what’s next? These are the same questions every graduate asks.
As the world shifts to mastering mechanisms in virtual learning, you may wonder what those next steps might look like for you.
Will you be able to spend your freshman year on the college campus of your choice? Will you still have access to that internship or job opportunity following college graduation?
This new frontier does not afford us the luxury of having all the answers, but one thing is for certain.
As this nation’s next generation of leaders, you have already and will continue to define our history. By telling your own stories, you are shaping the narrative for generations.
By charting your own paths, you are redefining the concept of traditional pathways toward success. And by defining your own course, you are redefining what it means to be an actionable generation.
In the face of this uncertainty, consider this time as an exercise in the realities of adulthood.
You may not always have the answers, but the journey is what keeps things interesting. Think big!
Visualize yourself taking the world by storm. Do the work to develop beyond your wildest dreams and take every moment to seize the opportunities in your path.
Because in the grand scheme of your personal journey, graduation, while impactful, is only the beginning. So, cheers to your future!
Leslie Daugherty, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Leslie Daugherty is the executive director of Teach For America Greater Tulsa.