Seeing Trump’s flaws
Recently, a letter lamented an attitude in “liberals” by stating “Ridiculing evangelical Christians in the first sentence is not very tolerant,” and “I know God does not talk down to his people in a cocky, sarcastic tone,” (“Liberals need to watch their tone,” Dec. 7).
I agree. No one does these things to the extent that President Trump does.
I consider myself an evangelical Christian (relying on grace, not merit) and a conservative Republican.
But I fail to see how our radio evangelists and evangelical Christians can support a man who lies, bullies, belittles and is arrogant and is pridefully haughty in his speech and demeanor.
He often commends and praises someone, but when that person doesn’t suit him, he denies knowing him or harshly criticizes him. He tries to extort political favors from foreign governments and forbids his cronies to testify and tell their story in open forums.
He fires any who do not offer blind support. He refuses to let people see how many of his ventures have filed bankruptcy, thus “stealing” from creditors and throwing workers out of jobs.
He is unwilling to let people know how little he gives to charity and even uses his so-called charities for personal gain. Do these evangelists and leaders want their children and followers to emulate Trump’s example?
I try to live by the standard: God, family, country. I’m not sure what standards Christians who support Trump are living by.
I ask them to read Proverbs 14:34 and Mark 8:36.
Ray Wilburn, Tulsa.
Praying for others
Thank you, Wayne Greene, for the recent column (“We pray for our president, Donald ...” Dec. 1).
I hope the lack of comments was not because we have grown so callus that we do not even respond to the idea of praying for our enemies.
And to the letter concerning President Trump calling “Never Trumpers” scum, I do not know that Trump is a professed Christian, therefore he might be excused. (“Trump comment insults God,” Dec. 14).
Jesus called those who opposed him “hypocrites and vipers.” We were made in the image of God, but many have chosen to go away from God.
In the Old Testament when a man disobeyed God’s commands, he and his family were swallowed up in the earth. I’d rather be called scum. I have already been called a deplorable.
Jo Ann Lowrance, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump has stated he is a Presbyterian. In November, the White House announced Florida televangelist Paula White as the new religious adviser in the Office of Public Liaison.
Read anonymous piece
The New York Times published a “bombshell essay” about President Donald Trump on Sept. 8, 2018, by an anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration.” The same author has now published a book, “A Warning.”
Republicans, Democrats and independents planning to vote in the 2020 presidential election should read this book.
Trump’s disaster as a president is reflected in the many ridiculous and incompetent actions and decisions he has made. Many are discussed in the book. The author discusses in detail the administration’s chaos and the effort by the staff to keep Trump from making extremely disastrous decisions and control the damaging effects of his actions.
A statement summarizing the severity of the situation: “The White House, quite simply, is broken. Policies are rarely coordinated or thoroughly considered. Major issues are neglected until a crisis develops. Because there is no consistent process, it is easy for the administration to run afoul of federal laws, ethics guidelines, and other norms of behavior.”
Trump is completely incompetent as president and dangerous. Anyone who recognizes this will not vote for him in 2020.
Edward V. Harris, Tahlequah
Sensational headline
The Dec. 19 headline, “Trump Impeached,” should have included “impeached by the Congress.” Then, the Tulsa World could have explained an impeachment requires a simple majority of the House vote.
Newspapers try to make headlines sensational. Journalists are taught that in journalism school. It sells papers!
Ken Struttmann, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The sub-headline stated “Vote splits along party lines; Senate to determine his fate.” The Tulsa World headline used on Dec. 20, 1998, when President Bill Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House was “Impeached”with the sub-headline “Clinton vows to stay until ‘last hour of last day.’ ”
