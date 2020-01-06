Presidential standards
These words are about the character needed to be a president: “The founders of our Constitution believed that people of good character are committed to liberty, property rights, innovation and principles of the law. If all men are created equal, then it is resolute. As the government derives the just power from the consent of the governed, that is final. If anyone denies their truth or their soundness there will be no equality, no rights, and no rule of the people.”
These words were from President Calvin Coolidge celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Where are the current standards of presidential decorum and honesty?
Standards are not met with the noise of the Twitter tirades and insults. As an American, I say that tirades and insults are useless behaviors to be spurned.
Principles die if no one believes in them anymore. Commitment to the Constitution is the real lasting power of the future. I believe Americans need to become unyielding when they use their power to say, “If you cannot stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!”
The lies, corruption, poor behavior and ignoring the rule of law are crimes and misdemeanors and don’t allow a president to lead our nation.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
Consider the source
Ninety-nine percent of money lost in casinos is lost by non-native Americans. I think the tribes owe the state more than 5% to 10%.
Jim Denton, Kansas,
Oklahoma
Discriminatory compact
Enough about the “does too” “does not” debate regarding automatic renewal of the state gaming compact. There is another issue that has not been adequately explained: the exclusivity clause.
To single out one group for favored economic benefit seems, on the face of it, inherently discriminatory.
Not convinced? Then imagine the state of Oklahoma trying to defend in court, any gaming compact that specified “whites only.” What happened to equal treatment under the law?
No reasonable person would expect that to survive a court challenge. Such a proceeding would likely render the compact null and void.
Seems like the only solution is to acknowledge that fact and start over.
Dennis Roe, Tulsa