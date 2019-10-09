Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM THE MID 20S TO LOWER 30S. * WHERE...PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS COULD KILL PLANTS AND AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&