Equality is not topless
What were the topless skaters thinking?
Did they completely forget their mothers and grandmothers who worked their entire adult lives to gain credibility and respect in colleges, universities and workplaces?
Those women demonstrated and clawed their way to gain the simple privileges of having their own credit card, retail store accounts, bank loan for cars or houses, a fair shake in a divorce court and employment while pregnant.
They fought for the right not to be refused a job if young and married. It was believed women would get pregnant and quit.
They earned the right to be taken seriously in law school or medical school and be part of the political process by voting and sitting in seats of government.
These mothers and grandmothers fought tooth and nail for these privileges and more.
There is more to accomplish since the federal government still has not passed the Equal Rights Amendment.
Appearing topless in public is a self-serving stunt, which will not make women equal to men but will erode the credibility of all women and the rights we have fought for.
We didn’t strive, plan and march and take second best for the right to skate topless.
Put your shirts back on and go enjoy the rights we earned!
While you’re at it, see what you can do about pushing through that Equal Rights Amendment.
Jessica Stowell, Tulsa
Rush to judgment
I am deeply disappointed in my U.S. representative, Kevin Hern, and Sen. James Lankford. They have both rushed to judgment in the impeachment inquiry that is currently taking place.
As a lifelong Republican, I think I deserve better.
First, Lankford brushes off our president’s talk as just being Trump.
If a third grader said half the things our president has said, he would be sent home from school for bullying and foul language. I was taught words count and lying is a sin.
Lankford’s background would want me to think better of him.
Second, Rep. Hern knows better than to claim that this is all the Democrats’ fault.
The Democrats are trying to do responsible oversight to an out-of-control executive branch that is now obstructing proper review by Hern’s own U.S. House.
Hern is trying to protect his base, which he thinks is tied to Trump.
I would much prefer that Hern act responsibly and try to pass legislation in a bipartisan manner. I believe that if Hern would sit down with some of the Democrats and discuss issues, he would find that they are not so far apart.
Michael J. Haugh, M.D.
More school work
Two weeks ago, I led a House Common Education Committee interim study on the teacher pipeline. The need is obvious.
Last year, 3 out of 4 teachers hired in public schools came with an emergency certification. While many work with dedication and talent, statistics show that such teachers don’t stay long in the classroom, making it impossible to foster relationships necessary for good teaching and wasting millions on recruitment and training.
The study pointed to a variety of solutions, well within our means.
We can forgive student loans for new teachers, waive their exam fees and pay them for student internships.
We can treat the teachers with the respect they deserve by supporting them and letting them teach.
We got into this hole because for 20 years we doubled down on testing, privatization schemes, budget cuts and a heavy rotation of educational fads, mostly predicated on the cheapest possible approach. You get what you pay for.
The good news is that educators now occupy many seats on both sides of the aisle.
I am encouraged by the possibility of bipartisan cooperation to restore the teacher pipeline and change the trajectory of education reform.
We are working on a Legislative Education Action Plan, or LEAP: a series of strategic reforms designed to shift investments upstream to deal with the teacher exodus.
When that is accomplished, we can get to work on all the other problems facing education.
By changing the way we do business, we can restore the promise of public school.
Rep. John Waldron, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: State Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents District 77 in Tulsa.
Stitt right with agencies
I disagree with the tone of the editorial regarding micromanagement of the governor (“Stitt needs to loosen reins,” Oct. 1).
A business person who assumes a new position finds it much easier to establish strict operating policies and procedures at the outset, i.e., micro-managing.
Make no mistake, managing the state of Oklahoma as governor is a business with accountability to the stakeholders, the citizens of Oklahoma — something foreign to many politicians and bureaucrats.
Managers are entrusted to make hard decisions. Being liked is not a prerequisite.
Establishing consistency and mutual respect are essential.
Strict processes put all reporting agencies on notice that business as usual is unacceptable.
Until mutual trust and respect is established, the reins will be tight.
Once realization sets in with agencies and the new processes followed, then the degree of micro-managing will be gradually reduced allowing the manager to get on with their job, strategic planning for the future.
James Boyles, Stillwater
Cheap attack
Rep. Kevin Hern should be ashamed.
His Tulsa World column was nothing more than a cheap attack on Democrats, full of slander, bullying and the worst sort of right-wing propaganda with the added insult of the blatant hypocrisy our leaders so often spout these days (“Stop the cowardice, pass the USMCA today,” Oct. 7).
It seems designed to only deepen our divisions and is the complete opposite of the political statesmanship we need from our representatives.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is expected to have a positive (though small) impact on our economy and needs to move forward.
But Democrats have real concerns, which have been backed by the bipartisan, nonprofit research group Center for Strategic and International Studies, “…that the deal lacks strong labor protections, that it lacks strong environmental protections, that it advances the interests of brand-name pharmaceutical companies at the expense of patients, and that its enforcement mechanism is too weak.”
In today’s political climate, not bringing it to a vote is the only way House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can get these issues addressed.
As his constituent, I urge Rep. Hern to spend less energy insulting and bullying the other side and more energy seeking compromises that make the USMCA a better agreement.
David Scharf, Tulsa
Oaths being broken
I have reached a point where I am equal parts amazed, disappointed, angry and ashamed.
Beside the plethora of charges mounting steadily in the impeachment inquiry, I was absolutely disgusted when the president, after a phone call with Turkish leadership, decided to withdraw immediately U.S. troops in Syria and leave Kurdish fighters to face certain annihilation.
Kurdish fighters were instrumental in the destruction of the ISIS caliphate and fought bravely alongside American troops.
Take a moment to recall just how brutal and destructive ISIS was before it was ousted from its ill-gotten territories. As a nation, we made promises to the Kurds in return for their many sacrifices.
Our president has zero understanding and appreciation for what members of our own military experience in combat environments.
To turn his back on thousands of brave fighters is not the act of leadership. It is the act of a person performing the role of a self-serving pawn.
It follows a well-established pattern of destroying trust and good faith relationships with America’s strongest allies and pulling America out of important international organizations.
The resulting isolation is allowing aggressor nations to gain influence in areas where America’s interests have served as a buffer against the spread of tyranny.
My biggest disappointment? The people Americans send to Washington to defend and uphold the Constitution.
Oaths have been sworn. Clearly, oaths are being broken.
I’m especially looking at Oklahoma’s contingent who apparently enjoy playing word games and contributing to the demise of the rule of law.
Bob Warterfield, Tulsa
Shalom to Steven Dow
I am joining letter writer David Hurewitz and all former board members of Project Get Together, which morphed into CAP Tulsa, in saying farewell and shalom to Director Steven Dow (“Nonprofit leader Steven Dow leaves Tulsa in better shape,” Sept. 22 and “Remembering the start of Steven Dow’s career,” Oct. 6).
Dow came to Project Get Together as a young lawyer from Yale University with visions far ahead of the rest of us.
He challenged us to step out of our small-agency thinking. He even persuaded a board member to go undercover to a loan agency when battling small loan companies with predatory practices.
Tulsa’s loss is Houston’s gain, though he did leave us a world-class human services agency.
Thank you and mazel tov, Steven.
Nancy Hunt Wirth, Tulsa
Annoyed by breasts
I have appreciated Tulsa Mayor Bynum’s leadership. I thought that he supported diversity and freedom and that made me proud to tell others about Tulsa.
So I was shocked and sad to read that Bynum was annoyed to have to deal with the topless women in Tulsa recently (“Tulsa police will resume enforcing ban on women going topless in public,” Sept. 30).
I was thrilled to hear that the courts had finally recognized that women have the same rights as men. If men can have their shirts off, then so should women.
I am sorry that this annoys Mayor Bynum and that supporting Tulsan’s rights is a bother.
Human rights are as important as roads. It is why we have roads.
Please support equality by supporting equal rights. Women should have the same rights as men.
Women should be able to remove the same clothing as men.
Thomas Foster, Tulsa
New rules needed
The letter “Arrogant things” (Oct. 1) contained a personal attack on President Trump that lacks credibility or proof.
The letter alleges: “Trump is a common crook who doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about the law or adherence to the Constitution.”
That statement, with its supposedly amusing expletive, is not unequivocally supported by any of the other referenced sources.
The word opinion implies a judgment that someone thinks is true and is used when the conclusion is not yet final or certain because it is founded on facts and information, some or all of which are still open to dispute.
Letters of opinion obviously belong on this the Opinion page.
A guideline for the page is that writers not directly address other writers of a letter, but instead focus on the content of the letter. That is a good policy.
The Opinion page might also benefit from a policy that does not allow name-calling or the personal denigration of those who are the subject of a letter.
Such attacks are so rife and responded to unchecked in kind on the internet that they have proliferated in printed dialogs.
Jack Chowning, Mannford
Time for Trump to goAs a U.S. citizen and a registered Republican, I am very concerned about the direction the Trump administration is taking this country.
He has abandoned the people, and now he is abandoning our allies. He is ruining the environment, immigration, farmers, etc. The list could go on.
He never should have been put in office, and it is time for him to go before any more damage is done.
Congress needs to come together and do what they all know is right, impeach Donald Trump.
Joe Durant, Tulsa