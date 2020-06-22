College football at risk
I have figured out how to get people to wear masks and practice social distancing in Oklahoma. Tell everyone there will be no attendance at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or University of Tulsa football games if the COVID-19 daily rates stay high or increase.
In fact, there may be no college football at all this fall.
It is the truth, and it might help to get people to see this as a serious part of life and an inconvenience, but only for a short while.
John Arthur, Owasso
Prosecute violent protesters
I hope the police officer who put his knee on George Floyd’s neck is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
God bless the nonviolent protesters.
However, the violent protesters are another matter.
The liberal Democratic governors and mayors, who told their police to ignore the rioters, violated the Constitution.
Since the police are supposed to protect the citizens from violence, defunding them is also a violation of the Constitution.
These liberal governors and mayors aided and abetted the arsonists, looters and criminals, who should be arrested and prosecuted.
Since they will never be prosecuted, I will pray every day until the November election that America wakes up and votes these people out of office.
The violent protesters dishonor George Floyd.
I am against the mob law going on now, which is a violation of the Constitution.
Police are citizens. When they break the law, they should be prosecuted.
What is needed is a law against bullying, which should apply to all citizens — police and protesters.
Steve Belz, Cleveland
Hold media accountable
My brother was a very good police officer for over 20 years. At least 90% of these men and women are good at what they do.
I remember the stories he used to tell my brothers and I about his experiences, and one thing was a common factor. Both sides were usually scared when things got tense.
The police are trained to control their fear, to an extent. Like all of us, some are better than others.
However, when about two dozen officers are facing about 2,000 angry voices, they don’t need a cameraman making them a target.
All participants need to be accountable, including the media. They shouldn’t take sides, and they don’t need to endanger anyone.
Maybe the media needs better training too.
Randall Eslick, Tulsa
Apologize to Kaepernick
It is easy to do the right thing when the public supports it, or when it is economically advantageous to do so, but it is difficult when the consequences of your actions go against your immediate interests.
A few years ago, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made many poor decisions when Colin Kaepernick kneeled for the National Anthem to protest police brutality against black people.
He went through great lengths to silence the San Francisco quarterback, and it is likely he influenced other NFL owners to keep him out of the league.
Since then, the political environment has changed, which has now compelled Goodell to eat his words:
“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all players to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter.”
Let me be clear: Goodell is no civil rights hero. He is an investment-driven plutocrat who will do anything to increase his own net worth. He gets no credit for saying the right thing when it was easy to do so.
Actions speak louder than words, and if he means what he says he does, then he must completely change the NFL’s culture from the top, down.
He can start by offering a public apology to Kaepernick and providing full compensation for the time that he lost as a player.
Brian D. King, Tahlequah
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.