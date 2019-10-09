Leader in renewable energy
I agree with Tom Seng in his letter “Thank oil producers” (Sept. 28). By devising horizontal drilling and hydrofracking techniques, energy companies have accessed tremendous amounts of natural gas and oil from shale beds not attainable before, thus giving us fossil fuel independence for the first time.
Availability of cleaner, safer and cheaper natural gas is rapidly replacing dirty, dangerous and toxic coal for generating electricity.
But this is not a time to rest on our laurels as electricity demands are growing. With global warming comes increased demand for air conditioning. Electric cars and hybrids are rapidly replacing fossil fuel cars.
Many naysayers only look at the initial cost of wind and solar installations and not at the hundreds of thousands of jobs created and the availability of cheap, renewable energy.
Producing electricity near the point of use reduces outages due to terrorists, storms, coronal mass ejections and routine line maintenance.
Despite much state and federal opposition, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory says that wind power has increased 396% in the past decade and solar power is up 956%.
By removing the many government stumbling blocks, the U.S. could become a world leader in innovation, manufacturing and installation of renewable energy worldwide.
The continued growth of natural gas together with the greatly expanded use of wind and solar can assure a strong economy as well as a cleaner environment.
Ray Bachlor, Tulsa
Forgive behavior
In response to “President has no dignity” (Oct. 4), I would just like to ask if the same thoughts were had when John F. Kennedy’s affairs were discovered, when Bill Clinton’s exploits were revealed, when Sen. Cory Booker admitted to committing sexual assault or when any other politician — left or right for that matter — proved to have behaved in a less than dignified a manner.
Or, is it a belief that only President Trump is capable of being undignified?
I would like to see a little more forgiveness coming out of Washington from both sides of the aisle.
Michael L. Smith,
Bartlesville
Editor’s Note: Presidential candidate Cory Booker wrote a column in 1992 while a student at Stanford University about being rebuffed by a female classmate at age 15 after reaching for her breast after kissing. The column states women’s stories of assault were a “wake-up call” and led to a shift in his views on gender and sexual respect.
Trump as oligarch
President Trump clearly isn’t a Republican and never was a Democrat.
But he and his administration fit the Merriam Webster definition of oligarchy: “Government by the few; a government in which a small group exercises control especially for corrupt and selfish purposes.
Trump wants to be an oligarch in the Russian style: A rich man who aspires to combine business with politics and has an entirely cynical and instrumental attitude toward both.
Trump uses labels — right and left, white and nonwhite, evangelical and secular — intended to keep us focused on political fights.
We’ve ignored how Trump has hurt our country in the fights over label issues used to divide us: tax cuts for the 1% and corporations, stagnant incomes, attacks on social safety nets, abandonment of financial oversight and regulations that protect our health, attacks on unions and non-existent enforcement of antitrust measures.
The problems we face aren’t right or left.
It’s about how we protect our right to shape our own futures and not allow an oligarch to take it from us.
Democracy, or even a republic, means that we all get some kind of vote.
Trump would make that meaningless by causing divisions so we won’t notice how badly he’s damaged us.
The important question is whether we’ll continue to let ourselves be fooled by an oligarch and his labels.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa