I remember when I started working at the Owasso Library nearly 12 years ago, there was a big increase in the popularity of e-readers. It seemed like everyone got an e-reader for Christmas for several years.
For a while, there was a big debate and even a little fear that e-books would take over print. I understand the convenience of reading books on a device, but I have always been an advocate of physical books. I have tried and failed numerous times to become an e-book reader. The only time I use a device for reading books is when I’m on a trip and don’t want to lug around a big heavy bag full of them.
I love the feel of a book in my hand, the smell of the print and the paper, the sound when the pages are turned. The sensations associated with a physical copy of a book can’t be duplicated on a screen. Movies can come close, but it’s just not the same as creating the worlds and the characters in your mind. The book is almost always better.
Stephen King once said, “Books are a uniquely portable magic.” For me, books are more than the stories within. I love the possibility that a book can change your life, a story could inspire you, or you can live in another world for a while.
Books are décor, keepsakes, treasured belongings, vessels carrying the memories of time spent together reading. Reading a print book gives you the increasingly rare gift of unplugged time. We live in a world where information is immediate, and can be overwhelming and even insistent (think about the notifications constantly causing your phone to ping). Reading a book slows everything down for me and gives my brain a break from all the digital noise.
And it seems I’m not the only one. After the initial concern and rise in e-book buying and reading, the trend has leveled out, as trends tend to do. In fact, print books have gone back up in popularity over the past few years. I recently read an article from the Pew Research Center that reported of the 72% of Americans who said they read a book in the past year, 37% read print books exclusively, 28% said they read both print and digital, and 7% said they only use digital formats for reading books. Interestingly, the same study said the popularity of audiobooks was on the rise as well, up from 14% in 2016 to 20% in 2019.
Libraries are here to serve everyone, and we have books in any format you desire. Of course, we have print books, and if you come into one of our locations, you might find the newest bestseller on our “Quick Pick” display. We also carry books on CD for those long car trips. Or you can download free e-books and digital audiobooks via several apps with your library card. I like to listen to audiobooks while I’m in the car or cleaning the house, and my app of choice is Cloud Library. Find all the apps for our digital collection at tulsalibrary.org/books-music-movies/digital-collections. You can also check out copies of digital audiobooks, called “playaways,” which allow you to plug your headphones in and go – no phone or apps needed.
If you need help finding any books in your preferred format, or help learning how to use our library apps on your device, call us at 918-549-7323. If we can’t help you over the phone, you can make an appointment for one-on-one help with a librarian at a library location that is convenient for you.