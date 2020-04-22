Kerry Page, the mother of a high school senior, got emotional last weekend. It wasn’t because of what her son lost. It was because of what he was given — a “barn prom for two.”
Kerry’s son, Dakota Page, is a senior at Sequoyah High School in Claremore. Dakota left school March 13 with the intent of enjoying spring break and returning to school a week later to wrap up the final chapter — the best chapter — of his senior year.
But seniors everywhere were robbed of once-in-a-lifetime moments by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their final sporting events were canceled. Their proms were scrapped. They may not get to wear caps and gowns in front of friends and family members at a commencement ceremony.
A couple of weeks ago, Dakota came home from fishing and said he had an idea. He asked if he and Chloe Zickefoose (a senior at Claremore High School) could have a special night to celebrate a prom of their own.
“I thought it was a great idea, but wanted to quarantine a little longer—just to make sure everyone would be safe,” Kerry said.
Dakota got the green light last weekend and invited Chloe to a “barn prom for two."
Barn?
Kerry said Debby and Scott Moore, who own Moore’s Flying M Ranch & Event Center near Inola, loved the “barn prom for two” idea when it was pitched to them, so their ranch became the prom-for-two site.
Kerry said the plan was hatched and executed in a 24-hour period. Among obstacles: Dressing for the occasion. Chloe had a prom dress, but Dakota did not purchase a suit or a tux earlier this semester because he is 6-foot-6 and still growing. Kerry phoned a couple of friends in hopes they could loan her son formal wear for the big day.
“We were in luck,” she said. “They both said that they each had a tux for Dakota to wear. So we got moving, picked up both and ended up having to mix and match because of his height.”
Hoping to duplicate the prom experience, Kerry and husband Jon created homemade signs and made arrangements for balloons, flowers and a selfie station. Chloe’s parents provided snacks, drinks and dinner.
“And the most important thing was the playlist for a night to remember,” Kerry said. “We ‘blinged up’ a couple of protective masks and their homecoming king and queen sashes. The homemade prom was ready!”
Mom doubled as the prom photographer.
“I had tears in my eyes the entire evening, along with a smile on my face, with almost every picture I took,” she said. “It was just so incredibly special seeing Dakota smile after so many weeks of uncertainty and confusion.”
Kerry expressed her appreciation for the ranch owners, saying the “amazing evening” could not have happened without them. Dakota said he couldn’t remember smiling so much and finally feeling happy again. Because of current events, he may have forfeited cherished senior memories. But the “barn prom for two” provided a moment in time he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
There’s another element to the story. Dakota’s sister, Avery, died in August of 2016. She was 15.
“She and Dakota were the best of friends,” Kerry said. “At the end of the (barn prom) ‘photo session’ and just before the dancing was to begin, God provided us with the most beautiful sunset, full of color and grace. Avery was there with us.”
Altered Lives: Therapist Dennis England
For Dennis England, the human touch is an important part of the work he does.
“I’m a hugger by nature, and I’ve always believe that some kind of physical connection is therapeutic in some way,” said England, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist who has been in private practice for the past decade.
“Whether it’s just shaking hands, giving someone a pat on the shoulder, or big old bear hug, depending on the individual’s comfort level, that physical touch is a valuable part of the bonding and communication that you need to have with the people you’re working with,” England said. “It’s part of the trust that has to develop between a client and a therapist.”
Altered lives: Tulsa County District Judge Bill LaFortune
Bill LaFortune still gets up every morning and gets ready for work. But he doesn’t dress up quite like he would normally, and, like most people these days, he doesn’t leave the house much.
There’s no donning of robes, either.
“I am able to do a tremendous amount of work here at the house with my Chromebook (computer), so it’s been a real life-saver and a game-changer,” said Tulsa County’s presiding district judge. “And I think for all the judges, as they all get them, … it is really going to allow us to keep cases moving as best we can while court is closed.”
Altered Lives: Food truck owner Megan Brister
Becoming an entrepreneur at age 27 is no small feat.
Opening your first food truck amid shelter-in-place orders for the general public is something exponentially more challenging.
But Megan Brister couldn’t be deterred by a global pandemic.
“I thought about it – but didn’t put too much thought into it – because I’ve been working toward this for so long,” said Brister, who opened the Taco Taco truck on March 21 at 8101 S. Harvard Ave.
Altered Lives: Zookeepers
The Tulsa Zoo is closed because of the coronavirus, but life goes on for the 3,000 animals and the zookeepers who tend to their daily needs.
“We’re here 365 or 366 days a year, giving care to the animals,” said Joe Barkowksi, zoo vice president for animal conservation and science.
“We’re kind of a 24/7 operations, so this isn’t really a lot different for us," he said, "except that we don’t get to enjoy the guests out here."
Altered Lives: Real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining
For real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining, 2020 started out to be a record-breaking year. In the first two and a half months of this year, the duo had sold more than double the number of homes as they at this time in 2019.
Then came the restrictions over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, with government officials urging citizens to practice “social distancing” and limiting the size of any public gathering to no more than 10 people.
Such restraints might seem a sure way to turn a winning streak into a losing proposition. Yet, for Rainwater and Vining, agents with Coldwell Banker Tulsa, the past few weeks have been almost business as usual.
Altered Lives: Area schools and students
Oklahoma’s kids are going to get back to the business of school on Monday from the confines of home.
But what will “distance learning” look like for a 4-year-old? How will third-graders stay on track in reading through the end of their milestone year? How will a middle- or high-schooler finish a band credit all alone?
We went right to the sources — local teachers — to find out how they’re going to make learning possible when it might seem impossible.
Altered Lives: Tulsa pastors
In a pre-coronavirus world, it would be every pastor’s worst nightmare — preaching to an empty auditorium because no one showed up for Easter services.
But that’s exactly what the Rev. Bill Scheer, pastor of Guts Church, and many other Tulsa pastors will do Sunday, Easter morning, as Americans shelter in their homes to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
And Scheer is upbeat about the situation.
“There’s a lot of negatives about this, but the positives far outweigh the negatives. They really do,” he said.
Altered Lives: Gym co-owner Jaime Espalin
Jaime Espalin gives his members personalized coaching every time they enter Fenix Strength and Conditioning, which he co-owns with his wife, Maria.
Espalin is continuing to provide them instruction even while gym facilities are shut down due to COVID-19. With the help of PushPress Gym software, Fenix’s members can still receive Espalin’s coaching while they work out at home.
“I’m invading people’s homes digitally because I can’t be there to coach them personally,” Espalin said. “I have an app. When people pay and get a membership they get access to our workouts, every day, it’s very interactive.”
Altered Lives: Sanitation worker Doug Kackowski
There are no two ways around it — hauling trash is a tough, dirty job.
And in the age of COVID-19, it’s potentially dangerous.
Doug Kackowski doesn’t worry much about that. This garbage truck driver just does his job.
“I think I’m a little old school in my thought process,” said Kackowski, 54. “I’m kind of like, your body will get used to it. I wouldn’t let it affect me until it happens, you know, ‘cause until then, it’s a useless worry.”
Altered Lives: Personal trainer Jason Montroy
Jason Montroy was a regular visitor to the gym. Now that it’s closed, the personal trainer and Oklahoma Union coach created Montroy G & G (garage and gym) at his house. He works daily with his 9-year-old son Chase, a youth wrestler and football player.
During a hot Thursday in Collinsville, the pair did leg work on the driveway and in the garage.
“He wants to work out,” Montroy said. “It’s really cool for him to have that desire to want to do it and be shown the right way and the right form.”
An added benefit is an unexpected opportunity for father-son bonding time.
Altered Lives: Cinema owner Mike Mendenhall
Spring break usually brings popular movies to theaters for families with children out of school, and that can mean a week of “catching up for the year” financially for an independent theater owner like Mike Mendenhall at Eton Square Cinema.
This year’s COVID-19 spring break instead saw those hit movies postponed and Mendenhall closing his theater at 8421 E 61st St. for the immediate future, laying off 15 employees to go sign up for unemployment.
“We’re just shut down. It’s not like there’s any curbside service we can offer,” he said.
Altered Lives: Elementary teacher Akela Leach
As Oklahoma public schools adopt
distance learning models to both continue to educate students and protect against COVID-19, the word "distance" hits hard.
Teachers like Akela Leach miss their kids fiercely.
“One moment you are with these kids every single day and you become like a caretaker away from home,” said Leach, a fifth grade teacher at Tulsa’s Lanier Elementary, “and then you’re just separated.”
Altered Lives: Food Bank executive director Lori Long
Coronavirus restrictions make this an awkward time for someone in a leadership position to change agencies.
After nearly 13 years as executive director of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, Lori Long had to order its doors closed for what would have been her last day at work Wednesday.
On Monday, she will start as executive director of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, unable to meet with her new staff, who are in the middle of a growing emergency situation because of the pandemic with so many people out of work and with kids out of school.
Altered Lives: Music venue owner Donnie Rich
Donnie Rich was among those who helped save, and restore, the Outsiders House.
Now he’s trying to save his business.
The Venue Shrine, a live music venue at 112 E. 18th St., is in financial danger due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The music industry — artists and venues — have been impacted by a stoppage of live music gatherings.
Altered Lives: Tulsa barber Adrian King
Adrian King told Guerin Emig early Thursday he will comply with the order to close his barber shop.
"After having some time to think things over I have decided to follow (the) 21-day shutdown order as it is the responsible and safe thing to do," King said in a text message. "In our second talk (Wednesday) I was talking from pure frustration from all that has happened in such a short time."
King closed his text with "Stay safe."
Look for the helpers: Artist Scott Taylor
If your kids need a hero during the pandemic, maybe they can learn to draw their own.
Artist Scott Taylor, the executive creative at Tulsa’s Colorpop Art Lab, teaches free how-to-draw-superheroes classes remotely.
“As a parent myself, I know how important it is for parents to be able to offer their children creatively enriching and educational content that helps them grow. So I decided to try and start doing that but in a way that makes it fun for them.”
Look for the helpers: YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
The YMCA of Greater Tulsa wasn’t about to break tradition, even for a pandemic.
For more than 25 years, the annual Healthy Kids Day has been an opportunity for the YMCA to teach healthy habits, encourage active play and inspire a love for physical activity.
To celebrate this year’s Healthy Kids Day, which is Saturday, the YMCA of Greater Tulsa is handing out 1,500 soccer balls to participants of its year-round and summer camps. The balls are being picked up at the kids’ schools or hand-delivered by their favorite staff members.
Look for the helpers: Meal donations to prison guards
With a smile, Samantha Faulkner loaded up meals for the guards working at the prison where she once served five years for forgery and conspiracy crimes.
After being released, Faulkner went into Take 2: A Resonance Café, a program of Resonance for Women, to get back on her feet. She now attends Tulsa Community College seeking a social work degree while working at the restaurant.
When Tulsa nonprofit Poetic Justice called about donations it was making to staffs at area jails and the state women’s prisons, Faulkner didn’t hesitate to pitch in.
Look for the helpers: The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges
The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges turned to Facebook Live to continue to provide opportunities for its members and reached out to a broader audience online than ever before.
As an organization with staff to care for, as well as a membership of chiefly high-risk individuals in relation to coronavirus, it had to make quick adjustments, said Tori Ladd, communications director for The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.
It closed its doors in March. Staff are working from home and reaching out to meet the individual needs of members through a membership page on Facebook and the public through its public Facebook page, she said.
Look for the helpers: Local nurse heads to New York
Tiffany Walton opened a daiquiri bar in Tulsa last year — Alibi Ice Lounge. Folks played cards and dominoes there, had a few drinks, sang karaoke, forgot about their troubles. It was a lot of fun.
It just wasn’t Walton’s calling. That was nursing, something she had done the last 13 years around the Tulsa area, something she felt destined to do since she was a little girl.
“They said I had praying hands and healing hands,” she says. “My mom used to say, ‘Tiffany, your aunt’s knees are hurting.’ I would go over and touch them and pray on them. When dogs and animals were hurt or people were sick, I would sing and pray on them and they would be healed. My dad was a Methodist preacher. I would pray over the communion and sing in the choir. My grandma was a midwife.
“This was given to me.”
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Rachel Rose Dazey
Some claim that copper can have some kind of therapeutic effect on certain ailments.
Tulsa artist Rachel Rose Dazey makes no claims about the possible health benefits of the copper jewelry she creates, but she is putting her work to use to help fellow local artists who are struggling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dazey is selling copper cuffs through her studio website,
dillonrose.net, and is donating 50% of the profits from those sales to help local artists. The cuffs are priced at $30 and $40, depending on the style.
“My goal when I started this was to raise at least $2,500,” Dazey said. “Just a few days after we started, we had already taken in about $1,800.”
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Driven by COVID-19 needs, Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa has upended its longstanding model and tripled its clientele in the month since Tulsa County confirmed its first case of the disease.
The sharp rise isn’t strictly tied to vulnerable seniors who are sheltering in place. The nonprofit’s footprint is expanding during a $450,000 capital campaign to capture other gaps caused or exposed by the pandemic.
Calvin Moore, president and CEO, said families and individuals quarantined by positive coronavirus tests and first responders adversely affected by the disease now are on regular routes. And last Saturday marked the first day Meals on Wheels dropped off bulk deliveries to churches near its east Tulsa offices to aid the city's Hispanic population.
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Tim Geen has never been a delivery person before, but this pandemic has put his day job on hold, and it's the least he could do to tide over some furry clients.
"It’s not very much fun," the animal cruelty investigator admitted with a chuckle. "But somebody’s gotta do it, ya know? It's very important to the care and well-being of these animals. They’re depending on us."
In March, Geen delivered close to 3,000 pounds of donated dog and cat food to hundreds of pets all over Tulsa County.
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
It was three minutes after 2 p.m. and some 30 automobiles were lined up in the parking lot behind Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano. Owner Mehdi Khezri, wearing a white mask and rubber gloves, was handing out free boxes of food to each vehicle.
“We already have handed out more than 90 boxes,” he said. “We weren’t supposed to start until 2, but the line of cars was getting so long we started a little early.”
By the end of the day, Khezri and his staff had given away 330 boxes of food that would feed “close to 700 people, depending on how much each person eats,” Khezri said.
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Chelsea Pinney made sure senators returning Monday to the Capitol were covered.
Pinney made 50 masks for senators for their one-day return for a special and regular session to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and try to fix a budget hole.
Lawmakers were called in small groups from their offices to the chamber to cast votes in an effort to follow social distancing.
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Two years into his home-based business and two months after his first major award, the coronavirus pandemic let the air out of Brady DeGroot’s rising Ballon-ertainment business, but he’s busy keeping people happy anyway.
Just as the season for Easter parties, proms, graduations and class reunions kicked off, the pandemic popped one bubble but gave rise to another.
"One Million Bubbles of Hope" had 350 balloon artists from 15 countries putting up displays in random places "to help bring happiness to as many lives as they can" on March 20. A second worldwide event, organized online at onemillionbubbles.org, is set for April 11-12.
, is set for April 11-12. onemillionbubbles.org
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
A mere week after a Tulsa animal shelter sought foster homes for every animal in its care amidst COVID-19, the kennels and cages were clear.
“We were pleasantly overwhelmed,” said Jen Bladen, communications director for Tulsa SPCA. “I am so touched by each family that comes to pick up a foster animal and tells us how excited they are to have somebody to quarantine with.”
The actual days seemed to tick by slowly, Bladen said, but in retrospect, the more than 110 animals went quickly, and now the shelter’s Facebook page is flooded with pictures of happy puppies, kittens, cats and dogs in their temporary loving homes.
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Duke Dinsmore saw a need coming even before the grocery store shelves and coolers were empty.
Dinsmore, owner of Harvard Meats, 1901 S. Elm Place, in Broken Arrow, said he emptied his checking account to stock up his shop in expectation of a rush on meat as people sought extra provisions in preparation for possible quarantines and lockdowns as the coronavirus spread in Oklahoma.
The risk paid off, and as big box retailers saw their meat departments emptied, more and more customers turned to small businesses like Dinsmore’s to feed their families. He's been flooded with extra business, leading to 15- to 18-hour work days for Dinsmore and his crew as they try to keep up with demand.
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
The Tulsa Botanic Garden closed to the public amid coronavirus threats just in time for its more than 100,000 tulip bulbs to begin to bloom, but garden staffers aren’t about to let them remain unseen.
More than 500 were cut and delivered to Hillcrest Medical Center on Tuesday, bringing a sweet surprise to nurses and patients alike.
“Lots and lots of smiles,” Chief Nursing Officer Jodi Simmons said. “Which is exactly what we need right now.”
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Need the most effective hand sanitizer recipe for your business? Easy. 3D-printed masks for first responders? You got it. Virtual storytimes and P.E. classes for students? Of course.
In a time where the “great equalizer” has been forced to close its doors to the public, library staff are working tirelessly to provide for their community in any way possible, remotely.
“The digital divide is real,” said Kiley Roberson, chief strategy officer for Tulsa City-County Library. “So many people don’t have access to the internet or computers. When the library is closed, how do people continue to get that access?
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
The family that creates together is now working together to help fellow artists.
“I guess there’s something about having to be confined in one’s home that gets the creative juices flowing,” Margee Golden Aycock said.
She is a painter whose works have been shown and sold around Tulsa and the region for years, and was trying to think of something she might do to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin
Bethany Martin is the owner of an inflatable T-Rex costume. Bored in this age of social distancing, she put on the costume a few days ago with the intent of bringing joy to others. She stood on the corner of 27th and Yale in her T-Rex suit and waved to people in passing cars.
Neighborhood kids spotted the T-Rex and alerted others to the dinosaur’s presence. Hmmmm.
“I was like, you know what, I should do this every day, go for a 10- or 20-minute walk and just give the kids something to look forward to,” Martin said.
“I’m a kindergarten teacher so I’m obviously not able to work right now, and I miss my students a lot. So it’s like, well, if I can’t be with my students, at least I can make some other students happy.”
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Ballet costume shop
The wardrobe staff of Tulsa Ballet typically spends its days working on, and surrounded by, some of the most beautiful costumes ever to grace a Tulsa stage.
But for this week, the staff is devoting all its time and energy to working with 8-by-14-inch rectangles of plain navy and black cotton fabric.
These pieces of costume remnants are being transformed into masks that Tulsa Ballet is donating to area hospitals and health services.
Look for the helpers: Tulsa distilleries
With alcohol-based hand sanitizer still almost impossible for shoppers to find, two Tulsa-based distilleries are trying to help first responders keep their hands clean while on the job.
“We’re trying to find a way to support our brothers and sisters in service. We’re donating as much sanitizer to the Police Department as they need,” said Hunter Gambill, owner of Oklahoma Distilling Co.
Gambill said he is also providing locally made sanitizer in large plastic spray bottles.
“We’ve been using some of our own products, but the need is beyond our capacity,” he said.
