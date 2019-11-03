Norman and Shelia Ahrend of Tulsa, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 30th.
They are blessed with three children, fourteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
They met on a blind date 60 years ago where they fell in love and married three months later. They have been inseparable since.
Norman is a retired principal and Shelia was a real estate agent until she started Mother's Nature Pest Control over 40 years ago. They love going to work together each day and spending time with their family.
They are such a blessing to so many people. Their love and devotion to one another is admired by so many.