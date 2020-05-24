Jack and Debbie (Fleak) Crissup are celebrating 50 adventurous years of marriage at Grand Lake on May 23, 2020. They met at Oklahoma State University, where Jack ran track and played football with Debbie’s brother, Art Fleak.
After Debbie was crowned Miss Will Rogers in 1969, she became Mrs. Debbie Crissup at Will Rogers Methodist Church in Tulsa on May 23, 1970.
Jack and Debbie have called Tulsa home ever since - but have toured the world with friends and family over the years and have made a positive impact to more lives than they will ever know!
Jack and Debbie have 4 children, 3 daughter-in-laws, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild that love and cherish their "Noni and Papa". Daughter Rachel Crissup, of Glenpool, OK with grandson Dakota of Tulsa, OK with great-grandson Logan and with granddaughter Savannah. Son Chad (and Chasidy) Crissup of Jenks, OK with grandsons Cole and Cooper and granddaughter Charley. Son Jake (and Tamika) Crissup of Tulsa, OK with granddaughter Magnolia and grandson Jonah. Son Derrick (and Lacy) Crissup of Claremore, OK with grandson Connor and granddaughter Claire.