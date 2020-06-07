Husens’ Celebrate 50 years
Gregory and Joyce (Gleason) Husen of Broken Arrow, OK will celebrate fifty years of marriage on Saturday, June 6. They were married on June 6, 1970 at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, NE.
The couple have three children, Jeff (Beth) Husen of Bixby, OK; Stephanie Husen of Tulsa, OK; and AC (Annie) Husen of Moore, OK.
When they aren’t busy exploring the countryside in their RV or volunteering at the church, they enjoy spending time with their 5 grandchildren: Nathan, Gib, Michael, Andi, and Jacob.
Their children and grandchildren would like to be the first to congratulate Greg and Joyce on this exciting milestone and publicly thank the loving couple for their selfless dedication to family, friends, community, and faith. The family couldn’t have asked for more outstanding role models in life and love.