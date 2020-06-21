On a rainy evening in 1970, C.S. "Budge" and Mary Anne Lewis were married at Sharp Chapel at the University of Tulsa followed by a reception at the Summit Club. Everyone at the wedding agreed the rain was good luck. Sure enough, Budge and Mary celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 20. The couple have two children, Jennifer and Zach, and four grandchildren, Hayden, River, Rhett, and Wells. Their commitment to each other and to their community in the 50 years since that auspiciously rainy day is a model to us all.
