Kenneth L. Carey and Patsy Forrest Carey are celebrating their 70 years of marriage. They were married on October 11, 1949 in Sapulpa. Kenneth retired in 1984 after 35 years as an Overhead Crane Operator with Bethlehem Supply. Patsy is a homemaker. The couple have two children, Sheila Hackett and Kenna (Ken) Skillern of Tulsa; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Kenneth and Patsy celebrated with an open house, hosted by their family.
