Robinne Burrell of Los Angeles, CA and Philip John Eller, Jr. of Tulsa are happy to announce their engagement. The couple will marry on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Tulsa Country Club.
Robinne is the daughter of Tamara Burrell of Pasadena, CA and the late Lamont Burrell from Tustin Ranch, CA.
She attended high school in Southern California and graduated from the Univer-sity of Southern California with a B.A in Cinema/Tele-vision. Robinne currently serves as a City Commissioner of Los Angeles and is president of her own technology company in Los Angeles.
Philip is the son of Monece (Mece) Eller and Phil Eller of Tulsa; he is also the grandson of Lorena Sublett of Tulsa.
He attended Cascia Hall Preparatory School in Tulsa and graduated from Univer-sity of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Guitar Performance and Music Theory in Oklahoma City. Philip works for Guitar Center Headquarters in Los Angeles as Category Manager, E-Commerce.
The couple live in Holly-wood Hills, CA after having met five years ago on the Venice Beach boardwalk while Philip was visiting Los Angeles during a business trip. The two fell head over heels for one another and have been inseparable ever since.