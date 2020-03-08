J. Scott and Toni Edzards of Oklahoma City and David and Suzan Wadley of Tulsa, are overjoyed to announce the engagement of their daughter, Abby Edzards to Bryce Wadley.
Abby is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and is the owner and founder of Osito Solutions, a boutique accounting and bookkeeping firm.
Bryce graduated from Oklahoma State University and also holds a Masters Degree from The University of Tulsa. He is employed with Grant Thornton and is a Financial Management Senior Associate with the firm.
They were engaged in the magnificent Parque acional Queulat in Chilean Patagonia. An October wedding is planned.