Edzards-Wadley

Edzards-Wadley

J. Scott and Toni Edzards of Oklahoma City and David and Suzan Wadley of Tulsa, are overjoyed to announce the engagement of their daughter, Abby Edzards to Bryce Wadley.

Abby is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and is the owner and founder of Osito Solutions, a boutique accounting and bookkeeping firm.

Bryce graduated from Oklahoma State University and also holds a Masters Degree from The University of Tulsa. He is employed with Grant Thornton and is a Financial Management Senior Associate with the firm.

They were engaged in the magnificent Parque acional Queulat in Chilean Patagonia. An October wedding is planned.

Tags