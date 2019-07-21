Emily Ferrell of Tulsa and Montana Russell of Whitesboro, OK are happy to announce their engagement. Emily is the daughter of Kelly and Ben Ferrell of Tulsa. She graduated from Metro Christian Academy, Tulsa and Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK. Emily is the owner of Emily Parker & Co., where she ia a Fashion Designer and Creative Director.
Montana is the son of Connie and Jim Russell of Whitesboro. He graduated from Whitesboro High School, Whitesboro and attends Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, OK. Montana is a Warehouse Manager with Lum's Sales and Service. The couple plan to marry on November 02, 2019 at First United Methodist Church and The Tulsa Garden Center.