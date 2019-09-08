Coy and Marci Gilbert, of Tulsa, are please to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaili Gilbert, to Thomas Eatherly, son of Jack and Susan Eatherly and Rita Eatherly of Fort Worth, TX.
Kaili is the granddaughter of the late Granville and Louette Jenkins of Tulsa; the late Robert H. Gilbert, Jr, and Susan E. Gilbert of Brownwood, TX; and Daniel M. Carey, also of Brownwood.
She is a graduate of Thomas Edison Preparatory High School, and a Senior at Oklahoma State University, majoring in Family and Children's Services with a focus on Elementary Education. She is a Special Education Paraprofessional at Tulsa Public Schools.
Thomas is the grandson of the late James H. Ford and Mary E. Ford Bailey of St. Louis, MO; and the late Ed and Wylene Eatherly of Murfreesboro, TN.
Thomas is a graduate of Southwest High School in Fort Worth and is currently serving as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army.
The couple plan to marry June of 2020 in Catoosa.