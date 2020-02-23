Lambert Drake Rosario was born at 11:15 am on January 16, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa. He was 5lbs 11oz and 18.5".
Lambert is the son of Chassi Crawford Rosario and Jake Rosario of Broken Arrow and brother to Donnie Ray Crawford IV.
He is the grandson of Jodie and Donnie Crawford of Broken Arrow (Happy Birthday Poppy!) and Karen and Joey Rosario of Guthrie.
Lambert is also the great grandson of Glenda and Ray Crawford, Tulsa; Jean McWhorter, Broken Arrow; Linda Wilds, Guthrie; and Barbie Choate, Guthrie.