Dr. Aletha Oglesby and W. Raymond Oglesby, Jr. of Broken Arrow are happy to announce the marriage of their son, Ryan David Oglesby to Amanda Leigh Snyder of Chicago, IL. Ryan graduated from Union High School and the University of Tulsa, he is a Software Engineer. Amanda is the daughter of Cheryl and Dr. Christopher Snyder of Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago and is a Software Developer. The couple married on October 26, 2019 at The Boulders Resort in Scotts-dale, AZ. The Matron of Honor was the brides's sister, Laura Snyder Johnson of Cairns, Australia and the Best Man was the groom’s brother, Michael Oglesby of Broken Arrow. Ryan and Amanda honey-mooned to the Patagonia in South America, hiking through Torres del Paine National Park and the Perito Moreno Glaciar. The couple will reside in Chicago.
