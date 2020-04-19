As the spread of COVID-19 grew into a global pandemic, Tulsa artist Andy Arkley knew he wanted to do something to help.

“I thought it had to be something massive,” Arkley said. “I’ve worked with Fab Lab Tulsa a lot, and I saw how they had made something like 2,500 Plexiglas face shields to give to hospital workers. And I was so impressed by that.”

However, Arkley and his wife, Tulsa Artist Fellow Julie Alpert, did not have access to the materials, equipment or facilities to start mass production of anything. Like most of their fellow citizens, the couple has been self-quarantined in their apartment in the Tulsa Arts District.

“We don’t even have access to our studios,” Alpert said. “We tried to move as much of our stuff into our apartment as we could, and try to make the best with what we had.

“And that’s when it occurred to us to try to make some masks,” she said. “After all, Andy knows how to sew.”

Arkley’s sewing skills were developed during another period of national and personal crises – in 2008, when the economy crashed and Arkley found himself unemployed.

“I bought a sewing machine, and figured this would be a good time to learn how to sew,” he said, laughing. “Little did I know…”

Arkley and Alpert began sewing masks and sharing them with family members and fellow artists, making use of whatever leftover fabric they had.

“The first masks we did had some crazy patterns, because they were made out of these pillowcases we weren’t using,” Alpert said. “I was a little uncomfortable with those, because I felt like we were drawing people’s attention to the mask.

“So we started using plain blue and gray fabric,” she said. “But then we started seeing people coming up with all these masks with wild designs, so we went back to using the crazy patterned fabrics.”

As is the case with all homemade masks, the masks Arkley and Alpert make are not designed for use in hospital situations. They are for everyday people to wear on their occasional forays to the supermarket, the drug store, the convenience mart.

“The reason you wear a mask like this is really a show of respect,” Alpert said. “You wear it because you want to do what you can to create a little barrier between yourself and the people who are working at these essential jobs, who have to go out and interact with the public.”

“There’s no telling how many hundreds or thousands of people they are going to interact with in the course of a day,” Arkley said. “It’s just common sense, and common courtesy, to do what little you can to help keep them safe.”

Alpert is in her second year as a Tulsa Artist Fellow, the program underwritten by the George Kaiser Family Foundation to expand and enrich the local art community by providing visual artists and writers with an annual stipend, as well as living quarters and working spaces, to be able to focus on their creative work.

Alpert has been using her work to help support other organizations.

“The first week that we had to do the social distancing thing, I started doing a series of drawings,” she said. “They were about 6 by 7 inches, in colored pencil and marker, and I sold them online. All the money we donated to ahha Tulsa, because they have supported us with two big projects.”

One of those big projects is the second iteration of the arts organization’s “The Experience” installation project. Arkley is one of the artists selected for this multimedia, multi-artist installation, which was supposed to open to the public in May, coinciding with the organization’s annual fundraising gala, “Create.” Both events have been postponed until later in the year.

“One reason why we wanted to help them was because they do so much for artists in this community,” Arkley said. “For a while, I had my studio in their facility, and I got to see firsthand all the programming they do, the people they bring, like school tours. They have such a positive influence, and we wanted to do some little thing to help out.”

Also on hold is the couple’s planned collaborative installation that is scheduled to open at the Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

“It’s an interactive installation of cut wood shapes on which will be shown projections, and viewers will be able to control the music, sounds and projections,” Alpert said. “However, because the museum is closed, they can’t take out the exhibit that’s in the space we were to use. So that’s also been pushed back.”

Alpert has also contributed some of her work to a national project called the Drawing Exchange Archive, an Instagram site where artists can sell their work.

“It’s run by an artist out of Portland, Oregon, who reached out to artists who had lost income because of the epidemic,” she said. “Because we’re in a relatively comfortable position, we’re donating the proceeds from those sales to Iron Gate Tulsa.

“To be honest, it’s been beneficial to me to be able to make things and give them away, or use them to help people,” Alpert said. “We’ve both come to realize that any kind of small gesture, any way you can make some kind of connection with others, can help if you’re feeling stuck or lost or afraid.”

“You don’t have to do something massive,” Arkley added. “Sometimes it’s the small things you do that have the most impact on someone.”

