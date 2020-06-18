Tulsa-area artists are encouraged to participate in a new program to use murals with messages of hope, unity and compassion to transform storefronts and structures that have been boarded up in downtown Tulsa.
The Downtown Coordinating Council, a division of the City of Tulsa, announced the program Thursday.
According to an AHHA Facebook post, artists will be paid $200 per structure or storefront with funds from an anonymous donor (supplies should be purchased from this amount).
How many structures that will be available is undetermined at this time, but the organization is seeking on-call or available artists to paint during the next few days.
Because the murals will be temporary, each mural will be documented by a professional photographer to catalogue for a collection and highlight on the DCC website after the barricades are taken down.
Interested artists should email Maggie Hoey at mhoey@cityoftulsa.org.