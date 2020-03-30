Bakeries and restaurants offering fun food kits to make at home

Many of our local restaurants are still open in limited capacity, cooking and baking away to try to serve those who still want and need food to-go.

They are all limited in staff, as well as ingredients, but many of our favorite spots are getting creative by offering meals and treats to-go, and some are taking it a step further by having customers do the work themselves in their own kitchens.

This is a great opportunity to involve the entire family in some culinary activities. In addition to the following bakeries’ and restaurants’ regular menu offerings, they are featuring take-home projects perfect for kids needing some activities.

Not Your Grandma’s Cupcakes

1810 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

notyourgrandmascupcakes.com

Call 918-251-7346 for orders.

If cupcakes are more your thing, Not Your Grandma’s Cupcakes is offering personal cupcake decorating kits. For $5.95, your child will receive their own box with frosting, a cupcake, candy to decorate and a juice box. These kits are available for carry out or curbside pickup.

Curbside Delivery

A homemade pizza is prepared using Andolini’s pizza kits. The kits are delivered curbside at Andolini’s Pizzeria, 1552 E. 15th St. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

Andolini’s Pizzeria

andopizza.com

1552 E. 15th St., Cherry Street

918-728-6111

500 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

918-701-3701

222 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

918-940-2770

12140 E. 96th St. North, Owasso

918-272-9328

If you would rather roll your own dough, Andolini’s Pizzeria is offering pizza kits to take and bake at your convenience. The Pizza Pack Experience ($25) includes three 14-inch dough balls, sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Mike Bausch, owner and master pizza maker, will even show you how to make your pizzas via an online video — visit Andolini’s Facebook page for viewing. Call stores directly or order online.

momster2

Pick up a cookie kit from OK Cookie Momster. Courtesy/OK Cookie Momster

OK Cookie Momster

3324 E. 31st St.

okcookiemomster.com

Call 918-551-6888 for orders and curbside delivery.

Temporary hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday–Saturday

OK Cookie Momster is offering take-and-bake cookie dough, as well as baked cookie decorating kits. Cookie dough tubs are enough to bake a dozen cookies. Cookie decorating kits ($22) include six sugar cookies and three piping bags loaded with icing.

Barbee’s Cookies

8393 S. Memorial Drive

barbeecookies.com

Call 918-369-7997 for orders and curbside delivery.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Barbee’s Cookies is offering a cookie decorating kit ($23): six sugar cookies (two flowers, two hearts and two bunnies or two stars, two cowboy boots and two cowboy hats with three piping bags of icing, sanding sugar and M&M candies for the bunny eyes. Decorate your cookies, take a pic and tag the bakery on Facebook for a chance to receive a dozen cookies. Gluten-free cookies are also available.

All Things Cake

6808 S. Memorial Drive

918-994-4490

allthingscakeshop.com

All Things Cake has several options for fun baking projects at home, and it is also offering virtual classes. You can choose from DIY cookie decorating kits or DIY cupcake decorating kits. Each kit includes 12 cookies or cupcakes, five colors of buttercream, piping bags and sprinkles for $25. The shop even has gingerbread bird house decorating kits for $35. To minimize waste, they ask that you pre-order the kits by calling ahead. The upcoming virtual classes include cupcake decorating and Easter cookie decorating. Find out more about the classes on its Faecbook page. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Little J’s Bakeshoppe

10032 S. Sheridan Road

littlejsbakeshoppe.com

Call 918-995-7979 to reserve your kit for pickup or curbside delivery.

Little J’s Bakeshoppe is offering decorating kits ($15) specifically for Easter. The kits change so check social media for updated kits and availability.

Lambrusco’z To-Go

1344 E. 41st St.

lambruscoz.com

Call 918-496-1246 for take-out or delivery.

Lambrusco’z To-Go is known for delicious bakery offerings, which are still available, as well as the regular menu, but owner Nancy Bruce stashed quarts ($15) and pints ($8) of their buffalo chip cookie dough in the take-out case for baking at home. The pint will make a dozen Lambrusco’z-sized cookies. Add them to your order, along with some white queso and chips.

Laurannae Baking Co.

112 W. Commercial St., Broken Arrow

lbcotulsa.com

Call 918-258-5744 for orders.

Laurannae Baking Co. is offering cookie dough to-go. The chocolate chip dough makes four of the bakery’s huge cookies or eight regular-sized cookies. Gluten-free dough will also be available. Call ahead to reserve dough.

Savastano's (copy)

Make your own Savastano’s pizza at home with a kit. Tulsa World file

Savastano’s Pizzeria

8211 E. Regal Place, Suite 109

savastanospizzeria.com

Call 918-369-9387 for delivery or curbside delivery.

Temporary hours: 11-8 p.m. daily. Last delivery: 7:30 p.m.

In addition to offering its full menu, Savastano’s Pizzeria will box up enough dough, sauce and toppings to make up to three pizzas ($25) at your leisure.

