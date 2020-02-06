What a surprise it was to spot a shrub covered with bright yellow flowers in the dead of winter in an otherwise brown and dormant corner of the Linnaeus Teaching Garden. The shrub, I soon discovered, was Mahonia, (aka Oregon Grape Holly). I’m guessing that recent 70-degree weather had much to do with the early appearance of the flowers.
This grand old shrub has a fascinating history.
In 1804 President Thomas Jefferson commissioned the Lewis and Clark Expedition to explore the great American Northwest. What a journey of discovery that must have been! Leaving St. Louis, Missouri, Lewis and his hardy band of 45 fellow adventurers traveled nearly 8,000 miles over mountains and plains, encountering many Native American Indian tribes and a mind-boggling diversity of plant and animal species. One of the 178 plant discoveries made by Lewis was of Mahonia (M. aquifolium) which he encountered in the vicinity of the Cascades of the Columbia River, about 140 miles from the Pacific.
Lewis was, as Jefferson wrote, “no regular botanist.” He was, however, a passionate observer of nature and a student of the eminent botanist of that time, Benjamin Smith Barton of Philadelphia. In his journal Lewis described, in detail Mahonia’s flowers, foliage and fruit. He also painstakingly collected plant samples (herbarium specimens) of Mahonia and many other plant species which he shipped back east to botanists, and to Jefferson, for study.
Fast forward to a cold, gray day in early February several hundred years later. This horticulturist had the privilege of gazing at the radiant yellow flowers of a species first collected by Meriwether Lewis. And to be perfectly honest, I’m not certain which I enjoy more: Mahonia’s pretty flowers or the historical recollections surrounding the species.
Mahonia (Oregon Grape Holly) is neither a grape nor a holly. However, its large fruit clusters (berries) do resemble grapes and its glossy evergreen leaves resemble that of some hollies. Mahonia is a broadleaf evergreen shrub growing five to six feet in height. Flowers typically form at the tips of slender canes in early spring, followed by large clusters of blue, grape-like berries in late summer. Planting two or more Mahonia improves berry production. Several bird species are attracted to the berries. Mahonia works well for screening, mass planting or single specimen use.
Literature suggests that Mahonia grows equally well in full sun or part shade. While it’s true that Mahonia will tolerate full sun, it’s been my experience that this lovely old fashion shrub is most happy growing in morning sun and afternoon shade. I’m also happy to report that this shrub has no serious insect or disease problems. Also, once established, it shows a high degree of heat and cold tolerance.
Here’s a pruning tip for maintaining Mahonia. Every two to three years, remove one third of the oldest, largest canes at ground level. This tends to rejuvenate the plant and encourages lush, new canes to form at the base. Younger canes typically produce more flowers, fruit and healthy foliage.
There are numerous Mahonia species. I’ve been impressed with Mahonia, variety Soft Caress (M. eurybracteata) a recent introduction from Southern Living Plants. Its mature height (only three feet) and its extra fine, bamboo-like foliage appear very different from that of the species first discovered by Meriwether Lewis. Cold tolerance is my only concern for this adorable new Mahonia. It has, however, shown no winter damage over the past two seasons in the Linnaeus Teaching Garden.
Barry Fugatt is Director of Horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached by email at: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org