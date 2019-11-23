This time of year, everyone’s culinary thoughts turn toward the Thanksgiving meal — the roast turkey, the sweet potato casserole, the pecan pie. But as much as people appreciate and look forward to these food traditions, at times it’s good to trying something a little different, or give a familiar dish a new twist.
This month, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has come up with a trio of recipes that do just that.
If you just can’t face another turkey sandwich made from your Thanksgiving leftovers, try this recipe for Turkey Tetrazzini Soup, which takes the classic casserole in a new direction.
Sweet potatoes and stuffing come together in Sweet Potato Bread Pudding, topped with a bourbon-pecan sauce.
One time-saving tip would be to serve a prepared pie, such as the ones made by Field’s, and augmenting it with a chocolate and coffee liqueur sauce.
For information about MIO Coalition ingredients, go to miocoalition.com.
TURKEY TETRAZZINI SOUP
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced
1 ½ cups chopped carrots
¾ cup chopped celery
1 8-ounce package J-M Mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons Dairy Pure butter
1 tablespoon Shawnee Mills flour
8 cups chicken or turkey broth
3 cups cooked turkey, shredded
6 ounces Della Terra Campanella Pasta
1 ½ cups frozen peas
⅓ cup Dairy Pure heavy cream
1. Saute onion, carrots and celery in olive oil in a large stock pot for 2-3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, and saute until brown. Reduce the heat to medium. Add chicken broth and bring to a gentle simmer.
2. Place the butter and flour in a small bowl. Using a fork, mash them together to form a paste. Add the butter and flour mixture to the broth, gently whisking until it thickens slightly.
3. Add the turkey and pasta, and cook simmering until the noodles are al dente.
4. Add the peas, and when the soup returns to a simmer, add the heavy cream to finish.
SWEET POTATO BREAD PUDDING
2 medium Triple S sweet potatoes
1 stick Hiland butter
1 loaf La Baguette French bread, cut into large pieces
4 cups Hiland milk
5 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon Griffin’s vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Sauce:
2 sticks Hiland butter
¾ cup light brown sugar
1 ½ cups chopped shelled Miller Pecan Co. pecans
¼ cup bourbon
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake the sweet potatoes until soft, about 1 hour, then remove from the oven and allow to cool.
2. Butter a large baking dish with ¼ stick of the butter. Place the bread in the baking dish, being careful to fill the corners and top.
3. Peel the cooled potatoes, and finely dice. Sprinkle the diced sweet potatoes over the bread, moving them with a fork to fall into the cracks.
4. Whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon, and pour over the bread and sweet potatoes. Allow 2 to 4 hours for the custard to soak the bread.
5. Cut the remaining ¾ stick of butter into small pieces and scatter over bread pudding. Bake until custard is set, 40–45 minutes. Allow the pudding to cool before serving.
6. To make sauce, melt butter in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar and stir with a wooden spoon until sugar melts and mixture begins to boil, about 5 minutes of boiling total. Stir in pecans and bourbon. Spoon warm sauce over bread pudding.
PECAN PIE WITH CHOCOLATE COFFEE SAUCE
4 ounces Bedre chocolate, broken into pieces
1 cup Griffin’s Waffle Syrup
2 tablespoons coffee liqueur
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
1 Field’s Pecan Pie
1. Melt chocolate pieces in syrup over a double boiler on low heat. Add liqueur and the vanilla extract, and heat until shiny and smooth.
2. Spoon over thawed or baked Field’s Pecan Pie. Top with whipped cream.
