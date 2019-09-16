Noted jewelry artist Emily Armenta will be at Bruce G. Weber Diamond Cellar, 1523 E. 15th St. for a special event, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The afternoon with include the chance to work one-on-one with Armenta and view the new fall collections. All Armenta jewelry will be discounted 15 percent for this day only. Patrons may also purchase raffle tickets to win a set of Armenta earrings valued at more than $1,600. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Dress for Success Tulsa.
Armenta began her career with the financial firm Morgan Stanley, before deciding to pursue an MBA at Rice University. While there, she created a business plan that became the template for her jewelry business. Today, her creations have been worn by actresses Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Lisa Kudrow and Miley Cyrus, as well as Queen Rania of Jordan.
Armenta created a jewelry making school that helps women from difficult backgrounds with the tools to become an artisan in jewelry-making and take command of their own lives.