Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 20S ALONG THE KANSAS BORDER TO THE MID 20S TO AROUND 30 DEGREES FOR THE REST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND ALSO FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&