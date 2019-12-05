Marty Ramsey's youngest daughter has always loved the Angel Almond Bars from Priester's Pecans in Alabama.
They would always stop while on family road trips to visit Ramsey's sisters.
"Both of my daughters are now in their 30s and can’t always make the trip with me," she said. But luckily Ramsey recently found a way to make those delicious bars herself.
"A friend in my book group gave me the recipe in 2016," Ramsey said, adding that she recently took a batch to her church group and got rave reviews.
"I wish I had gotten the recipe sooner but nothing replaces the experience of driving up to Priester’s Pecans for an Angel Almond Bar," she said.
It’s such a good recipe, we wanted to share it in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 15.
Angel Almond Bars
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
2 sticks butter
4 eggs
2 teaspoons almond extract
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease sides of 9X13-inch pan and line bottle with parchment paper.
2. Beat butter and sugar until light and creamy. Beat in eggs and almond extract. Mix in flour. Spread batter in pan.
3. Sprinkle 1/2 a cup of sliced almonds on top. Sprinkle on a little white sugar. It makes a crispy top.
4. Bake for 30-35 minutes.