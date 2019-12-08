Pat Brown has found a cookie recipe that satisfies her family’s love of banana bread and cakes.
And we think if you like sweets featuring banana that you will love it too.
Brown said she found the recipe in a newspaper many years ago. It has a cake-like consistency and the chocolate makes it extra good.
It’s such a good recipe, we wanted to include it in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the grand prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 15.
Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 ½ cups flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup butter or margarine
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 cup mashed ripe bananas
2 ½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon vinegar
½ package (6 oz.) chocolate chips
½ cups chopped nuts
1. Combine the first four ingredients and set aside. Cream butter (or margarine) and gradually add sugar. Beat until light.
2. Add egg, banana, baking soda and vinegar. Beat until light and fluffy. Add to the flour mixture. Mix well.
3. Stir in chips and nuts. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a lightly greased cookie sheet. (I flatten them a bit).
4. Bake at 350 for 10 – 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on wire rack. Yield – approx. 6 dozen.