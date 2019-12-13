Helen Hughes loves to clip recipes and read cookbooks.
We think it has made her a good judge of a good recipe, based on the Cherry Thumbprint cookie recipe that she shared with us this year.
Hughes said she clipped the recipe out of a newspaper, and she has been making it for about 8 to 10 years.
“I am a habitual recipe clipper,” Hughes said. “Every once in a while, I will have to clean out the bin or it will get too full.”
The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the grand prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Sunday, Dec. 15.
Cherry Thumbprint Cookies
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 sticks butter or margarine
2 egg yolks
½ cup brown sugar
2 cups flour
½ teaspoon salt
Maraschino cherries,
cut in half
1. In a large bowl, mix together the vanilla, butter, egg yolks and brown sugar until creamy.
2. Add the flour and salt and mix well.
3. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place on greased cookie sheets.
4. Make a thumbprint in each ball and then place a maraschino cherry half in each thumbprint.
5. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.
