Related Content

2019: Tulsa World's annual 12 Days of Cookies contest

Helen Hughes loves to clip recipes and read cookbooks.

We think it has made her a good judge of a good recipe, based on the Cherry Thumbprint cookie recipe that she shared with us this year.

Hughes said she clipped the recipe out of a newspaper, and she has been making it for about 8 to 10 years.

“I am a habitual recipe clipper,” Hughes said. “Every once in a while, I will have to clean out the bin or it will get too full.”

The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the grand prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Sunday, Dec. 15.

Cherry Thumbprint Cookies

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 sticks butter or margarine

2 egg yolks

½ cup brown sugar

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

Maraschino cherries,

cut in half

1. In a large bowl, mix together the vanilla, butter, egg yolks and brown sugar until creamy.

2. Add the flour and salt and mix well.

3. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place on greased cookie sheets.

4. Make a thumbprint in each ball and then place a maraschino cherry half in each thumbprint.

5. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.

Featured video

Nicole Marshall Middleton

918-581-8459

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:nicmarshmid

Tags