For Christmas, Diane Buchner’s family craves her recipe for Chocolate Square Oatmeal Cookies.
They are buttery, crisp oatmeal cookies with drops of chocolate and a toasted pecan on top.
“I got this recipe from a neighbor when I was growing up in St. Louis. I tweaked the recipe a bit to my tastes. I usually double the recipe to make two logs. You can freeze the logs, so it’s nice to make them up ahead of time,” Buchner said.
We loved the buttery, brown sugar flavor of this cookie and, of course, the dark chocolate on top.
The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the grand prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes in the Tulsa World through Sunday, Dec. 15.
Chocolate Square Oatmeal Cookies
¾ cup flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup softened butter
1 egg
½ teaspoon vanilla
1½ cups quick oats
¼ cup finely chopped pecans
36 large toasted pecans
36 squares of chocolate (your choice, I like to use Dove dark chocolates or Hershey’s milk or dark chocolate. Break it into pieces).
1. Mix flour, salt and soda in a small bowl. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, cream butter. Add sugars, egg and vanilla. Mix well.
3. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture. Mix well.
4. Add oats and chopped pecans. Mix well.
5. Form dough into a log about 12 to 15 inches long. Wrap in waxed paper and chill thoroughly. Overnight is good.
6. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Use a baking sheet lined with a Silpat mat. Slice the dough ¼-inch thick. Place 12 cookies on a sheet. Bake 12-14 minutes until nicely browned. The cookies will spread quite a bit.
7. Have your chocolate squares and pecans ready. As soon as you remove the cookies from the oven, place a square of chocolate on each one. Leave the cookies on the sheet. When the chocolate gets melty, press a pecan firmly into the chocolate.
8. Remove cookies to a cooling rack to finish cooling. After the chocolate is cool and firm, store cookies in a tin.
