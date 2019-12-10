Stacey West-Feather makes her favorite sugar cookie recipe every year for Christmas.
And everyone needs a good go-to sugar cookie recipe so we picked hers to share this year as part of our 12 Days of Cookies contest.
"This is a great recipe but you must chill the dough before you roll it out," West-Feather said.
West-Feather said she likes to add buttercream icing as a decoration since she prefers the taste to royal icing.
It’s such a good recipe, we wanted to include it in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the grand prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 15.
Christmas Cookies
Makes 2 to 6 dozen, depending on the size of your cookie cutter
6 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 pound unsalted butter, softened
3 ½ cups sugar
4 large eggs
2 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl.
2. In a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, blending well. Stir in vanilla. Add flour mixture in 1½ cup intervals. Stir well.
3. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and flatten into a disc or rectangle. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before rolling it out.
4. Roll out dough and cut into desired shapes. Bake until just golden, about 12 minutes (or less time for smaller cut outs). Cool before icing.