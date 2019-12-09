Sharon Stroud discovered the recipe she submitted to Tulsa World’s 12 Days of Cookies on accident.
And we are glad she did.
“I have an awesome recipe that I developed from a cooking class misfire when I was working at Whole Foods Market some years ago. I was the Healthy Eating Specialist, and I was making a raw pumpkin pie for a cooking class during one of our healthy eating challenges,” Stroud said.
“It was a nut crust that contained dates and pecans that I got the amounts mixed up. I had this big gooey mess that obviously was not going to work for the crust, but I didn’t want to waste it because pecans and dates are not inexpensive. So I tasted it, and it was wonderful. So I played around with it, adding some more processed pecans and added a little maple syrup and vanilla to give it a pecan pie taste, rolled it up and thus, Pecan Pie Cookies Bites was born. It has been a big hit with family and friends and especially my vegan friends and celiac family and friends.”
It’s such a good recipe, we wanted to include it in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the grand prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 15.
Pecan Pie Cookie Bites
Makes about 25 cookies
2 rounded cups raw pecans
½ cup pitted, chopped Medjool dates
1 teaspoon vanilla
Dash of Himalayan pink salt
1½ teaspoons real maple syrup
1. Cover chopped dates with water and let soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well. If the dates are fresh, soft and gooey, you won’t need to soak them.
2. Place pecans in a food processor, and pulse until roughly chopped. Place the rest of the ingredients in with pecans and process until well mixed and dough sticks together.
3. Measure out the dough by rounded teaspoonfuls and roll/press into balls. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. These cookies will keep in the refrigerator for about two weeks.