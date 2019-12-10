Nuts and dried fruit are common ingredients for Christmas cookies.

We thought the combination of walnuts and apricots in the recipe for Unbeatables submitted by Jan Lee was unique and worth a try. 

"This recipe has been in our family for at least 50 years," Lee said.

The combination of egg whites and powered sugar in the dough makes for a chewy cookie and the walnuts and apricots are a good combination.

Unbeatables

2 cups powdered sugar

½ cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup egg whites (about 4)

2 cups walnuts, chopped

½ cup chopped dried apricots

1. Mix dry ingredients together. Mix in egg whites, walnuts and apricots.

2. Drop by teaspoonfuls on well-greased cookie sheets.

3. Bake at 325 degrees for 15-18 minutes.

4. Can top with a walnut half.

(Editor's note: Make sure cookie sheets are well-greased. We also used a greased Silpat. The cookies will stick if you do not prepared the pan).

