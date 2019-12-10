Nuts and dried fruit are common ingredients for Christmas cookies.
We thought the combination of walnuts and apricots in the recipe for Unbeatables submitted by Jan Lee was unique and worth a try.
"This recipe has been in our family for at least 50 years," Lee said.
The combination of egg whites and powered sugar in the dough makes for a chewy cookie and the walnuts and apricots are a good combination.
Unbeatables
½ cup egg whites (about 4)
½ cup chopped dried apricots
1. Mix dry ingredients together. Mix in egg whites, walnuts and apricots.
2. Drop by teaspoonfuls on well-greased cookie sheets.
3. Bake at 325 degrees for 15-18 minutes.
4. Can top with a walnut half.
(Editor's note: Make sure cookie sheets are well-greased. We also used a greased Silpat. The cookies will stick if you do not prepared the pan).
Holiday attractions and events
1. The Blue Whale The Blue Whale is a Route 66 attraction in Catoosa. Illuminated for the season, a “lights on” ceremony was held Dec. 1, complete with caroling, drinks and snacks. A Christmas tree has been placed near the entrance to the Blue Whale. Visitors from around the world make pit stops at the Blue Whale to experience Route 66 goodness. Urban legend: Paul McCartney visited about 10 years ago. Here’s a new twist: Visitors are being asked to make bows in the color of their choice and bring the bows to the Blue Whale so the tree can be decorated for the holidays. The Blue Whale was introduced to the world in 1972. It was created by Hugh Davis because: A. Davis’ wife liked whales and he wanted to make her an anniversary gift. B. Davis’ favorite book was “Moby Dick.” C. Davis was an oceanographer. D. Davis wanted to create a theme park in Catoosa and the whale was the first step. 2. Arvest Winterfest
Holiday attractions and events
2. Arvest Winterfest The 12th annual Arvest Winterfest will continue near downtown Tulsa’s BOK Center through Sunday, Jan. 5. In addition to a 9,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink, Arvest Winterfest attractions include a 44-foot Christmas tree, a Winterfest Express train from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Santa Claus appearances from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Free entertainment is available on an outdoor stage. A full Arvest Winterfest calendar with prices and daily hours of operation is available online at tulsawinterfest.com. The Arvest Winterfest Christmas tree is billed as the largest Christmas tree in Oklahoma. Approximately how many lights are on it? A. 10,500 B. 24,000 C. 36,700 D. 44,800
Holiday attractions and events
3. Tulsa Christmas Parade The annual Tulsa Christmas Parade entertains thousands of children and adults as it winds through the historic streets of downtown Tulsa. In what year was the first Tulsa Christmas Parade held? A. 1930 B. 1926 C. 1950 D. 1975
Holiday attractions and events
4. Utica Square For more than 50 years, Lights On at Utica Square has been a Thanksgiving night tradition for many Tulsans. The event features 700,000 lights, adorning 175 trees, lighting up the evening sky. Another tradition for many families is searching for the animatronic displays set up throughout the square. What do the displays depict? A. Frosty the Snowman B. Santa and his workshop C. Winter wonderlands D. Scenes from “The Nutcracker”
Decked-out decor
5. Celebrity Restaurant Mike Samara, longtime owner of the Celebrity Club, now Celebrity Restaurant, said he thought it was about 1970 when he first put up some Christmas decorations. “Somewhere along the way, it evolved into something more elaborate,” Samara told the Tulsa World a few years ago. “It evolved into a fairyland.” Samara died in 2018 at the age of 94. The restaurant was purchased this year by 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, which continues the Christmas tradition. When Samara changed the name to Celebrity Restaurant, his public explanation was that he thought many people still thought it was a private club, which it was until liquor by the drink was passed in 1984. Privately, he said another big reason was men were stumbling into the restaurant thinking it was a nearby strip club. What year was the name changed to Celebrity Restaurant? A. 2004 B. 2011 C. 2015 D. 2008
Decked-out decor
6. Prairie Brewpub Prairie Brewpub has been going all out for Christmas since it opened as downtown’s first brewpub in 2016. It is at 223 N. Main St. in the Tulsa Arts District. Approximately how many Christmas balls hang from the ceiling? A. 1,000 B. 10,000 C. 7,500 D. 3,000
Decked-out decor
7. Roosevelt’s One isn’t likely to find a more crowded restaurant in town throughout the holidays than Roosevelt’s, 1551 E. 15th St. The Cherry Street gastropub’s Christmas decorations are among the most elaborate in northeast Oklahoma, and this year, a light show has been added. The light shows run every 45 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. How many linear feet of garland is used in the Christmas decorations? A. 3,700 B. 1,500 C. 6,350 D. 10,125
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “The Nutcracker”
8. What is the first name of the main character in Tulsa Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”? A. Clara B. Marie C. All of the above D. None of the above
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “The Nutcracker”
9. What year did Tulsa Ballet present a full-length “The Nutcracker” with a cast of all-Tulsa dancers? A. 1952 B. 1978 C. 1985 D. 2001
Seasonal arts and entertainment -“The Nutcracker”
10. What bell-like instrument accompanies the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”? A. Harp B. Glockenspiel C. Celeste D. Tubular bells
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “A Christmas Carol”
11. Since its debut in 1976, American Theatre Company has staged “A Christmas Carol” in four different locations around town. Which of these venues has NOT been used for “A Christmas Carol”? A. Tulsa PAC Williams Theater B. Brady Theater C. Cox Business Center D. Philbrook Museum of Art
Seasonal arts and entertainment - "A Christmas Carol"
12. How many actors have portrayed the character of Ebenezer Scrooge in the history of the play? A. Two B. Four C. Six D. Eight
Seasonal arts and entertainment - "A Christmas Carol"
13. How many ghosts visit Ebenezer Scrooge in the course of “A Christmas Carol”? A. One B. Two C. Three D. Four
Seasonal arts and entertainment - “Messiah”
14. For the past 99 years, congregations of which Protestant denomination have gathered together each Christmas season to perform Handel’s “Messiah”? A. Pentecostal B. Methodist C. Lutheran D. None of the above.
Seasonal Arts and Entertainment - Signature Symphony
15. One of the staples of the Signature Symphony’s popular holiday concerts has been the song “Christmas in Tulsa.” Who composed the song? A. Barry Epperley B. Leon Russell C. Larry Dalton D. Ralph Blane
Seasonal Arts and Entertainment
17. Broken Arrow native Ralph Blane co-wrote the classic Judy Garland song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which the star sang in which one of her movies? A. “The Wizard of Oz” B. “The Harvey Girls” C. “Meet Me in St. Louis” D. “Summer Stock”
ANSWERS
Holiday attractions and events 1. The Blue Whale A. Davis’, wife, Zelta, liked whales. 2. Arvest Winterfest C. A news release announcing Arvest Winterfest said the tree features 36,700 glowing lights and 109,534 individual tips. 3. Tulsa Christmas Parade B. 1926 4. Utica Square D. Scenes from “The Nutcracker” Decked-out decor 5. Celebrity Restaurant A. 2004 6. Prairie Brewpub C. 7,500 7. Roosevelt’s D. 10,125 linear feet, the equivalent of 34 football fields. Seasonal arts and entertainment “The Nutcracker” 8. C. The character was called Clara in the version choreographed by company founders Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin and is called Marie in the Marcello Angelini version the company now performs. 9. B. 1978 10. C. Celeste “A Christmas Carol” 11. C. Cox Business Center 12. C. Six. Bob Bethell originated the part, but Karl Krause has made the role of Scrooge his own, performing it for close to 30 years. 13. D. Four. Jacob Marley, the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. “Messiah” 14. C. Tulsa-area Lutheran churches present “Messiah” each year. Signature Symphony 15. C. Larry Dalton, the internationally known composer and performer who served as the orchestra’s pianist and arranger. 16. “White Christmas B. Bouncing balls to go with the on-screen “follow the bouncing ball” songs 17. C. “Meet Me in St. Louis”
