Who knows what an Oklahoma winter will be like from year to year? Thus far, we have certainly had a few days with rather brutally cold air sweeping down the plains. And then, we have had a few days that felt more like spring.
These past few years, I have written about outdoor winter activities, my favorite of which is fly-fishing. I love it! Attending an eagle watch is also something I’ve written about a few times over the years. And you may ask why? Because if you have never gone to an eagle watch, I believe you are missing out on something quite special. And once you go, chances are you will go again.
Oklahoma’s lakes and rivers, mostly open and free of ice all winter long, are irresistible magnets for eagles, both bald and golden. I am not sure how to define a typical Oklahoma winter anymore, but on average, between 800 and 1,000 eagles arrive in our state during that time. Throughout February every year, you can find guided eagle watches scheduled, but there are several opportunities to seek out and see these magnificent birds on your own schedule too.
One of the locations that has an eagle watch planned for Feb. 8 and 22 and March 7 is Lake Thunderbird State Park. Each eagle watch is limited to 15 vehicles, so reservations are required. Another destination is Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge & Tenkiller State Park for an eagle tour and loon watch. Those dates are Feb. 8, 15, 22 and March 7. It is there you can see southern bald eagles in their natural habitat.
Other prime eagle viewing locations include Kaw Lake in northern Oklahoma, Black Mesa State Park & Nature Preserve in the northwest Oklahoma panhandle, Arcadia Lake in central Oklahoma, Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in the northwest part of the state, Quartz Mountain Nature Park and Keystone Lake & Keystone State Park.
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is another beautiful location for winter eagle watching, and they recently held their annual “Bald Eagle Watch.”
Don’t forget, Oklahoma has lots of watchable wildlife and has several prime locations in which you can observe wildlife in action throughout the year. For example, you can see buffalo roam free at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Lawton. The refuge covers close to 60,000 acres, on which you can also see prairie dogs, deer, elk and Texas Longhorn cattle.
It is at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve close to Pawhuska that is home to different kinds of plants and animals. It’s also home to the largest protected area of tallgrass prairie in the world. Besides binoculars, be sure to bring your camera to capture photos of armadillos, woodchucks, badgers, coyotes and white-tailed deer. The Preserve is also one of the largest herds of bison in the country.
For a comprehensive listing of eagle watches and locations for watchable wildlife, just head to the official website of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, travelok.com.
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.