There is still time to send us your love stories for a chance to be featured in the Tulsa World Magazine’s February/March issue and win a prize.
Whether your love story spans decades or started just last week, if you think you have a story to tell, send it to us.
Perhaps you met strolling through River Parks. Or your eyes met at a local restaurant. Maybe your love story dates to high school or college. Everyone loves a good love story.
We will pick one to feature with a photo in the Feb. 1 edition of Tulsa World Magazine.
Runners-up will run online at tulsaworld.com
The deadline for entries is Monday, Dec. 16, so send us your stories now.
Send your story to Attn: Nicole Marshall Middleton, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK, 74102 or email them to scene@tulsaworld.com.