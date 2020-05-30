The 2020-2021 class of Tulsa Artist Fellows will include five Oklahomans among the 18 artists selected for the program.
A project of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Tulsa Artist Fellows provides artists with a yearly stipend of $20,000, as well as living and studio space in Tulsa, so they can devote themselves to making art and contributing to the city’s cultural life.
Executive Director Carolyn Sickles said in a statement: “The George Kaiser Family Foundation recognizes the arts as essential. Now more than ever, it is critical to provide artists and arts workers with support to actualize their creative projects in tandem with maintaining stable housing and studio spaces.
“Tulsa Artist Fellowship is committed to fostering an equitable environment where a diverse and inclusive community of socially engaged makers have the opportunity to thrive professionally,” Sickles said in the statement.
More than 1,200 applicants from 48 states were considered for the 2020-2021 class.
The Oklahomans selected are:
• Tulsa filmmaker Kyle Bell, who was recently selected by the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative to be mentored by cinema legend Spike Lee
• Arthur Malcolm Dixon, managing editor and lead translator for Latin American Literature Today, a publication of the University of Oklahoma
• Allison Herrera, a print and broadcast journalist specializing in Native American issues
• Poet and spoken word artist Phetote Mshairi
• Traci Sorell, an award-winning children’s book author whose work draws inspiration from her Cherokee heritage.
Also chosen were:
Francheska Alcántara (Interdisciplinary, Bronx, New York); Carl Antonowicz (Graphic Novelist/Performer, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Andy Arkley (Installation & Sculpture, Seattle, Washington); Jennifer Hope Choi (Nonfiction Writer, Brooklyn, New York), Jonathan Durham (Multidisciplinary, Brooklyn, New York), Addoley Dzegede (Interdisciplinary, Portland, Oregon); Marlon F. Hall (Multidisciplinary, Houston, Texas); Shelby Head (Interdisciplinary, Madison, Connecticut); Miatta Kawinzi (Multidisciplinary, Brooklyn, New York); Kite (Multidisciplinary, Los Angeles), Kara Lynch (Interdisciplinary Time-Based Artist, Bronx, New York); Sarah Perry (Non-Fiction Writer, Brooklyn, New York); and Elspeth Schulze (Multidisciplinary, Boulder, Colorado).
Incoming Fellows will join second-year Tulsa Artist Fellows and Arts Integration Awardees, growing the program to 70 contemporary arts practitioners in residence throughout 2020-2021.
In a statement, new Fellow Miatta Kawinzi said: “I am incredibly honored to receive this opportunity to connect with the artistic and cultural community in Tulsa and focus on my creative practice. I am excited to engage in deepened, sustained artistic exploration with this generous support and discover new points of connection.”
For more: tulsaartistfellowship.org.
