Austin, Texas has many hot spots. One you must visit is Jester King Brewery. It is just 18 miles as the crow flies from the Texas State Capitol.
The winding road that takes you there makes you feel like you are many miles from the busy city streets and highways of Austin. You are in the country.
Jester King Brewery, 13187 Fitzhugh Road in Austin, Texas, had 116,000 visitors last year, which is an amazing amount because it was only open four days a week. The brewery is a destination, not only for beer lovers but also for people of all ages and tastes. It is located on 165 acres on a former ranch just south of Austin. There is a huge covered area where bands perform and a play area for kids, along with numerous picnic tables with umbrellas and shade trees. The property has several bars that use the same tab so you don’t have to cash out if you are walking around.
Jester King Brewery was founded by Jeffrey Stuffings and his brother Michael in 2007. In 2010, they began selling their beer.
Beer isn’t the only thing on the menu at Jester King. It recently opened a restaurant with a wood-fired oven to make pizzas with locally sourced ingredients. Bread is also made and sold at Jester King.
Jester King is old in craft brewery years. Even though it was started in 2010, it was only the 12th brewery in Texas where now there are more than 280.
“My background is homebrewing. I bought my first kit in 2007 and fell in love with the hobby and found I was doing it night and day. I decided I wanted to open a brewery. I was inspired by a lot of the farmhouse ales from western Europe, as well as the Belgian lambic traditions. I wanted to pursue wild mix culture fermentation, as well as spontaneous fermentation in Texas,” Stuffings said.
“I had some doubts that it would even work but was pleasantly surprised about our mixed culture experience. In 2010, my brother and I were able to go through the process of fundraising and opening a brewery. We found an old machine shop in southern Texas and took it apart and reassembled it here. We had a 30-barrel system, a simple two-barrel brewing system and started brewing.”
Jester King’s beers aren’t mainstream but they do have a reputation in the craft beer world. The brewery doesn’t have a large production facility but it ages and blends many of its beers. It also offers wines made from grapevines growing on the property.
“We started putting some beer on oak for a long-term maturation then started doing some little hoppy table beers and hoppy farmhouse ales, just real sessionable. When we started, it was illegal to sell beer on-site so all of our beer had to go through distribution, but then about two and a half years after we opened, the law changed and let us sell beer on-site, which allowed us to open a tasting room and we started growing from there. We are still very small; we do like 2,000 barrels of beer a year. About half of that is long-term barrel-aged in mainly oak and half of that is fermented in stainless steel to be a little more hoppiness and fresher and younger but still all mix cultural wild fermentation,” Stuffings said.
Because Jester King Brewery has space, it does more than just brew beer.
“We planted a small farm about 4 acres. We fenced it in to keep the deer away, and we planted grapevines, fruit trees and hops. We also have goats that are used for rotational grazing and fertilization. We are not currently producing any goat’s milk or cheese or anything like that, but in another couple of years, we could do cheese as well. If it could be fermented, it’s something that we probably have an interest in.
“We try to encompass as much of the local surroundings as possible so we are taking well water, grain that was grown in Texas, and then everything is fermented with mixed culture wild yeast and bacteria. We use as much of the local agriculture, as well as here at the farm,” he said.
It also has space for events and special occasions.
Jester King’s popularity has grown in the Austin area, and it is unique because most other breweries are in an urban setting with lots of people around.
“For beer nerds like myself, I think word has traveled well by doing off-site festivals and collaborations and posting stuff on beer forums and that sort. How our local following has developed is still kind of a mystery to me because we really don’t do formal advertising. So I assume it is kind of word of mouth,” Stuffings said.
Jester King’s name came from a homebrewing friend of Stuffings’. It comes from a King Lear reference and pokes fun at another brewery that has called itself the king.
“A homebrewing buddy suggested it and never asked for any royalties or anything. He was an English major and suggested that in King Lear there is a reference to the wise fool or the ‘Jester King’ that speaks truth to power and lived to tell about it and I thought in 2010, doing some beers that are very uncommon to at least Texas, I thought it would bring in some kind of funky weirdness to an environment that is very much controlled by the self-proclaiming king of beers. We all knew who that is and so this kind of felt it fit, pushed back or sort of opposite tide to the power in our state.”
Stuffings does many collaboration beers with other breweries and has been working with Chase Healey, formerly of Prairie Artisan Ales and now the founder and brewmaster of Tulsa’s American Solera.
“So we have been friends with Chase and Colin Healey form Prairie and American Solera for six or seven years. We have done a number of collaborations with them. The one we have been working on for four years now is called Coolship Road Trip. It is a 100% spontaneous fermented. Kind of like this coolship wort swap. So every winter, we go up to Tulsa to brew into American Solera’s coolship, drive wort down to Texas — it is legal because technically it is not beer yet — and then we brew here (Austin) and drive it back to Tulsa. What we brew here ferments in our cellar and what was brewed there ferments in theirs.”
Coolship is a brewing method that uses an open vessel to hold boiled wort (malt and water mixture) while it cools. During this time, wild yeast and bacteria settle over the wort.
“Now after four years of creating stock for this blend, we finally bottled and blended our version. American Solera has theirs. We haven’t picked a release date, but Chase has told me that American Solera will be coming to Texas; we will probably use that as an opportunity to release the beer. A fun collaboration that microbes in Tulsa travel down to Texas and vice versa,” Stuffings said.
Jester King Brewery offers brewery tours that last around 30 minutes and farm tours that last 45 minutes.For more info go to jesterkingbrewery.com