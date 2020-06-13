Summer is usually a time for outdoor cooking, but when the temperature is flirting with triple digits, the thought of standing over a metal box filled with red-hot charcoal doesn’t sound like the best way to spend an afternoon.
But it’s easy to bring all the flavors of the outdoors into the relative cool of the family kitchen, with a little help from the bounty of spring and ingredients from members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
For example, the popular tasty Mexican pork dish called carnitas can easily be replicated with a trusty slow cooker to get the meat perfectly tender and a saute pan to add the distinctive crispiness to the finished product.
And as Oklahoma farmers had something of a bumper crop of blueberries this year, finding a novel way of making them the star of a summertime dessert is a simple task that requires just a few ingredients to create a unique twist on bread pudding.
BARBECUE CARNITAS
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons chipotle sauce or adobo sauce
1 tablespoon Cheatwood’s honey
3 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
1 (3- to 4-pound) Boston butt pork roast, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup Coop Native Amber beer or chicken broth
1. Combine tomato paste, chipotle sauce, honey, garlic and Head Country seasoning in a bowl, mixing until you have a paste. Place pork roast pieces in a 5-quart slow cooker. Add tomato paste mixture, stirring to coat.
2. Microwave beer or broth in a 2-cup glass measuring cup on high for 1½ to 2 minutes. Pour over pork roast. Do not stir. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours.
3. Remove meat from the slow cooker. Shred meat using two forks.
4. For traditional carnitas, brown the shredded pork in a saute pan until the meat is crisp on the edges. Serve with flour or corn tortillas and your choice of toppings (avocado, sour cream, salsa, cheese, chopped onion, etc.).
BLUEBERRY BISCUIT PUDDING WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE
2 packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit mix
3 eggs
1 cup Hiland whole milk
1 cup Hiland heavy whipping cream
1½ cups granulated sugar
1 tablespoon Griffin’s vanilla
½ teaspoon ground
cinnamon
2 cups blueberries
4 tablespoons Hiland unsalted butter
White chocolate sauce:
1 (10- to 12-ounce) package white chocolate chips
1 cup Hiland heavy whipping cream
1. Mix and bake biscuits according to package directions. You will end up with approximately 16 (2-inch) biscuits. Let cool. Tear biscuits into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.
2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Add torn biscuits to milk mixture, and gently mix together. Leave for 5 minutes to allow bread to soften. Gently fold in blueberries. Pour into a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place pats of butter over pudding. Bake for 45-50 minutes.
4. To make white chocolate sauce: Place chocolate chips in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Pour cream over chocolate chips, whisking until smooth. Drizzle on top of warm bread pudding.
GRANOLA AND YOGURT PARFAITS
4 tablespoons Griffin’s Original Syrup
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
1 cup old-fashioned oats
½ cup Miller Pecan Co. pecan halves
¼ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
1 tablespoon Andrew’s Honey Bees honey
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ cup diced mixed dried fruit
¼ cup dried cranberries
2 cups plain Amelia yogurt
2 cups fresh berries
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Combine syrup, vegetable oil and vanilla in a small bowl. Heat on high in microwave for 1 minute, stirring halfway through.
3. In a medium bowl, combine oats, nuts, brown sugar, honey, salt, cinnamon and dried fruit. Pour the syrup mixture into the oat mixture, stirring to combine.
3. Pour mixture onto a rimmed cookie sheet or roasting pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, turning halfway through, until lightly browned. Turn out onto a sheet of aluminum foil, and cool completely.
4. To make four parfaits, in each glass or ramekin, spoon in 2 tablespoons yogurt. Spoon 2 tablespoons granola on top of yogurt. Spoon fruit on top of granola. Drizzle honey on top of each parfait and serve.
