If you are looking for a local gift to buy, "Tulsa World Cookies" will be on sale Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mother Road Market during its Gingerbread House Decorating Competition.
Tulsa World staff members will be at the market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., selling the cookbook. For $15, it makes a great gift for anyone on your shopping list.
The event is set from 2-4:30 p.m., and registration to participate in the contest is $10 and can be completed online in advance or at the door. Entrants must bring their own supplies and decorate the gingerbread house between 2-4 p.m.
Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. for the categories of Most Festive, Most Creative and Best Overall.
Winners for each category will be awarded a $100 gift card to Reasor’s and a copy of “Tulsa World Cookies.”
The full-color cookbook contains 100 recipes from Tulsa World readers, local bakeries and chefs and even cookies featured at annual Tulsa events.
Books can also be purchased online at tulsaworld.com/store, by calling 918-581-7346 or at the Tulsa World office, 315 S. Boulder Ave.
Here is one of the favorite recipes from the book:
PEPPERMINT MELTAWAYS
For dough:
1 cup butter, softened
½ cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon peppermint extract
1¼ cups flour
½ cup cornstarch
For frosting:
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1½ cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
2 or 3 drops red food coloring
½ cup crushed peppermint candies
1. For dough: In a small bowl, cream butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in extract.
2. Combine flour and cornstarch; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.
3. Shape into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
4. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.
5. For frosting: In a small bowl, prepare icing by beating butter until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar, milk, extract and food coloring (if desired); beat until smooth. Spread over cooled cookies, and sprinkle with crushed candies.
6. Store in an airtight container.