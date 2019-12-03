Eliot Glaser is a local choir director in Tulsa.
And he has very lucky choirs.
For the past couple of years, Glaser has made and shared his delicious recipe for Noggerdoodles with his choirs.
It’s such a good recipe, it won a spot in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from Okie Spice. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 15.
As the name suggests, it’s a snickerdoodle with an eggnog twist. What could be wrong with that?
“Both choirs that have had them really liked them, so I figured they’d be a good entry,” Glaser said.
Noggerdoodles
Cookie ingredients:8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
3/4 cup sunflower seed oil or other neutral oil
3 teaspoons real vanilla extract
1 teaspoon rum extract
1 3/4 cups bread flour
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Cookie coating ingredients:
1/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1. In an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar and mix on medium for 4 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl and making sure they’re fully blended before adding in the next. Add the oil, vanilla and rum extract and mix for 1 minute more.
2. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the bread flour, all-purpose flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Pour the flour mixture into the butter mixture, stirring to combine. Don’t overmix, but make sure everything is well blended. I like to mix until the flour just disappears. Wrap tightly and refrigerate for several hours or until firm enough to roll.
3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and place a rack in the top third of your oven, at least 6 inches from the heat source. Cover several baking sheets with parchment paper.
4. To make the cookie coating, in a small bowl, mix the granulated sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.
5. Take the dough out of the fridge and roll about 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough between your palms into a ball. Give the dough ball a generous coating of the sugar-spice mixture and set on the baking sheet.
6. Place dough balls about 2 inches apart on cookie sheet, allowing space for spreading during baking. Freeze the dough balls for 15 minutes, then take from the freezer to the oven and bake for 11 minutes.
7. Let them cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes, and then finish cooling on a rack.