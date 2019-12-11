It just wouldn’t be the holidays without cookies.
And the most beloved cookie recipes have a story.
Stories about the dear friend or family member who shared the recipe. Or stories about the place where you first tasted the cookie, fell in love with it and the memories that you made that day.
That’s what we look forward to during our annual 12 Days of Cookies contest. Hearing those stories.
Congratulations to Marty Ramsey for winning the grand prize from OkieSpice this year for her Angel Almond Bars recipe. He recipe has a story about road trips with family and her daughter's most beloved cookie recipe.
And thanks to all the other bakers who shared their special recipes with us. Part of the fun of making Christmas cookies is swapping recipes with friends.
You can find all of our winners at tulsaworld.com
And here are some runners up that we thought you might want to try.
Holiday Balls
Bernadine Skinner submitted this recipe that stars macadamia nuts and macadamia liqueur. We found the liqueur at Ranch Acres liquor store at 31st Street and Harvard Avenue. She said recipe came from the "Big Island" of Hawaii from the time that she lived there. We think the liqueur adds a lot of flavor that lingers after each bite.
2 cups crushed vanilla wafers
2 tablespoons cocoa
1 cup sifted powdered sugar
1 cup chopped macadamia nuts
3 tablespoons honey
1/4 cup macadamia liqueur
Topping:
1 cup finely ground macadamia nuts
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1. Combine the crumbs, cocoa sugar, and chopped nuts.
2. Add the honey and liqueur. Combine thoroughly, form into one-inch balls.
3. Mix 1 cup finely ground nuts with 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Roll the balls in this mixture. Store in containers with a tight lid. Makes 3 1/2 dozen balls.
Grandma Mike's Icebox Cookies
Bobbie Henderson shared this recipe that has a funny name with a sweet story.
"Although I'm not someone who enjoys baking, I love making these cookies. First, because they bring back wonderful memories of my grandmother, a woman who produced culinary miracles from a kitchen just slightly bigger than an airplane bathroom. Second, the recipe involves only a few ingredients, most of which we always have on hand. Third, once the dough has been rolled into cylinders and placed in the refrigerator, I clean up the kitchen, enjoy my coffee or a cocktail, then return to slice and bake the cookies without a big mess.
My grandmother's real name was Agnes Ellen O'Brien Shumaker. When she was a youngster, she and her best friend, another girl of Irish descent, became known as Pat and Mike. She and my grandfather, Ray Lionel Shumaker, moved to Tulsa after they married in 1916, where they raised four children."
1 cup shortening (like Crisco)
2 cups dark brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
1 cup ground pecans
3½ cups flour
1. Cream shortening, sugar and eggs until very light.
2. Sift flour, soda and salt together several times.
3. Add the ground nuts, and work into the creamed mixture. Knead until smooth
4. Roll dough into cylinder shapes, 2" to 2½" in diameter by 6" long. Wrap in wax paper and store in refrigerator for at least one hour.
5. When ready to bake, slice dough into ¼" rounds.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, using the shorter time for chewy cookies, longer for crispier. Makes six to eight dozen cookies.
Honey Drop Cookies
Stacey West-Feather shared this recipe that her daughter loves.
"I received this recipe from a lady I went to school with. Her grandmother made these for her when she was a little girl. Be careful not to bake too long or these will burn easily. Just be sure to rotate your pans and you should be fine."
2/3 cup butter flavored Crisco
1 cup honey
2 eggs (not beaten)
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 package chocolate chips
1. Cream honey and butter until light and fluffy.
2. Add eggs and vanilla and beat.
3. Add flour, baking soda and salt and mix.
4. Bake on parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake about 6 minutes on lower rack, then move to upper rack and bake for 4-6 minutes or until light and golden.